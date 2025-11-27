Europe's leading medical spa operator Ensana Announces Expanding Into Georgia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ensana, Europe's leading health spa operator, is pleased to announce its expansion into the Republic of Georgia with the signing of agreements to operate the Sairme resorts (New Sairme, Sairme Resort, and Sairme Public Spa) in 2026. The hotels are currently undergoing renovations and extensions and are due to re-open in Q2 next year. This marks Ensana's first venture into the Georgian market and is a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth.

Located in the breathtaking Caucasus Mountains, Sairme is renowned for its therapeutic thermal waters, which offer significant health benefits. These waters are particularly effective in treating musculoskeletal conditions. Furthermore, the mineral water, rich in carbonates, is highly beneficial as a drinking cure for restoring liver, urinary tract, kidney, and gastrointestinal function, as well as metabolic health conditions.

The planned redevelopment of the Sairme Resort and New Sairme hotels aligns perfectly with Ensana's brand values, which emphasize a strong medical and therapeutic approach to enhancing guests' health and well-being, with a strong focus on experience-based stays. Guests can expect a holistic experience combining Sairme's mineral-rich waters with Ensana's centuries of expertise in integrative medicine and natural therapies.

The increasing accessibility of Kutaisi Airport and the region's exceptional natural beauty further strengthen Sairme's position as a premier destination for health-conscious travellers worldwide. "Ensana is thrilled to enter Georgia, an amazing country, with amazing hospitality in the local people's DNA," says Frank Halmos, CEO of Ensana. "Georgia's immense potential in health spa tourism, coupled with its rich cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty, makes this a perfect addition to our portfolio."

On behalf of the owner, Mr. Temur Khokhodze proudly says: "Ensana is an important and strategic partner for our properties in Sairme. As a sign of our strong trust and belief in this cooperation, we are making a significant investment in the properties to target clients at different price points. At a later stage, we are planning to develop the destination even further. This cooperation will empower local communities to grow, foster new capabilities and create meaningful opportunities for people in the region."

About Ensana:

Launched in 2019, Ensana is the leading health spa hotel brand in Europe. The group currently manages 22 hotels in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria (with Germany, Italy and Georgia opening in 2026), located in many of Europe's most historic spa towns – all renowned for their natural healing resources and restorative properties. Ensana has developed an innovative, integrative health concept; natural healing resources combined with current medical expertise and modern diagnostic methods to help guests achieve their personal health goals. The group is committed to improving the health and well-being of all its guests, which is why it provides a diverse range of spas to suit every budget.