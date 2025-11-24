Exclusive Collaboration, Exclusive Offers - Bang & Olufsen and King's Garden Unite to Elevate the Art of Living

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a collaboration that perfectly harmonizes architecture and sound, Bang & Olufsen and King's Garden have joined forces to offer residents an experience that transcends everyday living — where design becomes art, and sound becomes emotion.

This partnership brings together two brands that share a deep commitment to excellence, sophistication, and timeless aesthetics. King's Garden is located in the historical heart of Tbilisi, next to the Botanical Garden, from which there are panoramic views of Narikala and Old Tbilisi. King's Garden, known for its refined architectural vision and modern luxury living spaces, finds its perfect match in Bang & Olufsen's world of iconic craftsmanship and immersive home audio experiences.

Art in Every Detail

The collaboration celebrates the shared philosophy of beauty through precision. Just as King's Garden residences redefine architectural elegance, Bang & Olufsen's products turn technology into art — creating harmony between sound, design, and lifestyle. Together, they elevate what it means to live in style, curating an atmosphere where every note resonates with the essence of home.

Exclusive Privileges for King's Garden Residents

As part of this collaboration, King's Garden residents and future homeowners will enjoy exclusive benefits designed to enhance their living experience:

10% special offer on all Bang & Olufsen products.

Complimentary "Try at Home" service — allowing residents to experience Bang & Olufsen's exceptional sound within their own living spaces before purchase.

15% offer on home theatre sets or pairs of speakers, perfect for transforming a residence into a true acoustic masterpiece.

For Bang & Olufsen Clients — A New Dimension of Living

In appreciation of Bang & Olufsen's clientele, the partnership also offers an exclusive 10% discount for customers who decide to purchase a King's Garden residence, when paying the full amount upfront.

A Collaboration of Shared Values

Both brands represent the highest standards of craftsmanship, innovation, and elegance. Together, Bang & Olufsen and King's Garden create an ecosystem of refined living — a lifestyle defined by the best sound for the best space.

Exclusive. Elegant. Effortless.

This is where art, sound, and architecture unite to redefine modern luxury.



