Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview: Where Global Standards Meet Local Character

In Tbilisi's growing hospitality scene, Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview has quickly carved out a unique niche. Located by the Mtkvari River, the hotel combines Hilton's global reliability with authentic Georgian hospitality – a blend that feels familiar, while delivering a world-class experience.



In an interview with Entrepreneur, Karoly Zoltan Lakatos, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview, shared the hotel's concept, main advantages and vision for the future

"What defines us is the heart behind our service. We offer Hilton's global standards – reliability, comfort, consistency – delivered through the lens of Georgian hospitality. In Georgia, welcoming someone is a ritual, a tradition. That authenticity – the smile, the sense of belonging – is our niche. Guests don't just stay with us, they feel "welcomed home." To achieve this, we must ensure the same experience for our team members, which is one of our key responsibilities. We make promises not only to our guests but equally to our team. Without strong and loyal team members, our guests would never experience the genuine care we deliver every day, no matter how busy we are," – says Karoly Zoltan Lakatos.

From the first moments of arrival, Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview aims to turn every visit into a special experience. Beyond its modern rooms, flexible meeting spaces and carefully crafted Food & Beverage offerings, it's the personal touches that stay with guests.

"Guests remember the little things – a personal welcome with local sweets, a team member who remembers their preferences, or a small gift inspired by Georgian crafts. That's how ordinary stays become unforgettable," – explains Karoly Zoltan Lakatos.

What really sets the hotel apart isn't just its unique location or Hilton's reputation – it's the connections guests make here. As Karoly Zoltan Lakatos says, some guests even mention staff members by name in their reviews, showing the genuine care they experience. "That's not about staff recognition – it's proof that we deliver genuine human connection," – says the General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview.

It's also worth mentioning that Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview's riverside location offers beautiful views and tranquility. With easy access to the city's business hubs, Tbilisi's airport and cultural centers, the hotel is ideal for all types of travelers. Being part of the Hilton family also provides global standards, loyalty programs, and trusted service.

Feedback plays a key role in shaping the hotel's identity and growth. Positive reviews inspire the team to personalize service and empower staff to delight guests. Constructive criticism drives improvement.

Sustainability is also a key part of the hotel's identity. Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview includes eco-friendly practices in daily operations – from energy-saving lighting and smart devices to water-saving fittings and locally sourced products.

"Sustainability is not an add-on – it is a core part of how we care. We have implemented energy-saving lighting, smart controls, reusable amenities, water-efficient fixtures and locally sourced products. These practices reflect our identity as a hotel that respects the land, the community and our guests. When guests taste products from a Georgian farm or use refillable amenities, they feel part of something bigger – hospitality with a care. Globally, many leading hotels now remove single-use plastics, install solar panels, reuse greywater and involve guests in green initiatives. We aim to adopt and adapt these best practices to our context" – Karoly Zoltan Lakatos, General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview.

Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview's journey has faced challenges. Building awareness for a new property required strategy and creativity, while sustaining high service standards during periods of growth demanded careful planning and operational management.

"One challenge was awareness – a new property, a new voice. We overcame this through strong local partnerships, authentic and professional service and leveraging Hilton's network. Another challenge was balancing costs with exceptional service, especially during growth. We addressed this through rigorous training, cross-skilling and giving team members autonomy to solve problems, so service doesn't feel rigid. Implementing sustainable practices can also be costly upfront, but we approach them step by step, prioritizing high-impact changes first," – shares Karoly Zoltan Lakatos.

To shape the hotel's identity, it's important to follow global hospitality trends while keeping the local context in mind. Hilton does this exceptionally well, integrating international best practices with local character.

"We monitor global innovations such as contactless check-in, mobile keys, wellness trends, sustainability benchmarks, and blend them with Georgian culture. For example, when we introduced digital check-in, we still ensured a warm welcome from a team member. When guests use mobile keys, a live person still greets them wholeheartedly. The balance between technology and personal touch is key," – says General Manager of Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview.

At Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview, the focus on people extends beyond guests to the team itself. Hiring decisions are guided by core values that emphasize character as much as competence.

"We hire for heart first. Curiosity, empathy, respect, and humility matter more than technical skills, which we train. We want people who see guests not as transactions, but as stories to connect with. Our HR values are inclusivity, empowerment, growth and dignity. We invest in mentorship, cross-department exposure and leadership paths, so each team member feels valued and sees a future Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview" – Karoly Zoltan Lakatos.

Looking ahead, Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview has clear and ambitious goals for both the near future and the long term.

"In the short term, we aim to elevate our F&B offerings into gastronomic destinations, enhance guest satisfaction and expand into the MICE (meetings & events) market with tailored experiences. In the long term, I envision Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview as a benchmark of hospitality in Georgia – not just a place to stay, but a place people choose to return to, to experience Georgia's spirit. I want guests to leave saying – "Staying here was a piece of my Georgian memory'" – says Karoly Zoltan Lakatos.

With a commitment to authentic Georgian hospitality, global standards and sustainable practices, Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Riverview is creating unique experiences and lasting memories for every guest. From personalized service to eco-friendly initiatives and a vision for growth, the hotel shows how modern comfort, local culture and innovation can come together naturally.