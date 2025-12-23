Hotel Indigo Batumi Old Town – It's Time for a Comeback

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sometimes you feel the urge to step away from the noise of time, return to yourself, and forget the pace of the world. Move to your own rhythm, discover new places, new stories, and become part of them.

Hotel Indigo®, part of the global brand IHG Hotels & Resorts, promises you exactly this kind of experience.

In Batumi, in the former building of the National Bank, after 14 years, Hotel Indigo Batumi Old Town a boutique hotel is opening, a project managed by Inter Construction. This building, constructed at the beginning of the century and long distinguished by its remarkable architecture in the city center, returns once again, bringing together historical elegance and contemporary design in one unified whole.

Hotel Indigo®, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, blends the confidence of a global brand with the true spirit of the neighborhood. Each hotel is unique, inspired by its surroundings, and brought to life through bold design, immersive storytelling, and authentic local experiences. A guest here can not only relax but also immerse themselves in the world of local life, culture, and art wander the streets, meet locals, and explore Batumi's diverse charm.

Hotel Indigo Batumi Old Town is the first hotel of its kind in Georgia. Located in the heart of the city's historic district, this boutique hotel brings together the legacy of the past and elements of modernity, creating a space where authenticity, elegance, and comfort coexist.

The hotel pays close attention to details that offer guests a unique experience: artworks, refined interiors, mosaic windows, and the restaurant concept Brasserie 1900 a restaurant and social meeting place with an elegant interior and warm, friendly atmosphere that fully reflects the true essence of Batumi's hospitality and unique culture.

At Hotel Indigo, the guest does not simply stay; they discover a place that serves as a source of inspiration for new ideas, for meeting people, and for making discoveries. Here, the past and present coexist, creating an experience that is emotionally unforgettable and giving the guest the feeling that Batumi is not just a city, but an experience.