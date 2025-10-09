Liberty Wins Another International Award – "World's Best Social Media Marketing and Services"

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The prestigious annual Global Finance "Best Digital Bank Awards 2025" ceremony took place in London, bringing together the world's leading commercial and digital banks, as well as top financial institutions.

Liberty Bank was nominated in seven categories and won the award for "World's Best Social Media Marketing and Services."

The bank also received two honors:

• "Best Integrated Consumer Banking Platform in Georgia," and

• "Best Digital Treasury and Cash Management Services in Georgia."

"This award confirms Liberty's strategic vision - to continue investing in innovation, technology, and customer-oriented services.

Digital development and the accessibility of modern banking services remain among Liberty's top priorities.

Winning the Global Finance award marks an important milestone - it is the first international recognition of our team's collective effort and everyday work" - Elene Chubinidze, Head of Digital Banking at Liberty Bank.

"I'm pleased that one of the Global Finance awards recognized our marketing direction.

This demonstrates that digital transformation is not only about product development but also about communicating effectively with customers, using innovative channels, and enhancing their experience.

For us, every digital channel is a space where we create value together with our customers.

Centralized campaign management and data-driven decisions have allowed us to maintain a unified brand tone, ensure consistency and effectiveness in campaigns, and tailor our communication strategy to customer needs.

This recognition motivates us to further improve communication quality and continue implementing new innovations" - Tamar Megrelishvili, Head of Marketing and Communications at Liberty Bank.

Global Finance awards are considered among the most prestigious recognitions in the global financial industry, bringing together leading banks and technology companies from around the world each year.

Founded in 1987, Global Finance operates in 160 countries, with over 50,000 readers across 193 nations. The publication is widely recognized as a benchmark of credibility and quality in the financial world. Every year, Global Finance highlights and honors the best banks and financial institutions for their outstanding performance.