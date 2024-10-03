Liberty wins the Diebold Nixdorf Award for Innovation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Liberty Bank was named the leading company in the field of banking innovation in the EMEA region by international companies - Penki Kontinentai Group and Diebold Nixdorf and was awarded the "Leading Innovator in Banking Functionality Award 2024" for ameliorating customer service and technology in ATMs.

Also, a Memoranda of Cooperation was signed between Penki Kontinentai Group and Liberty, which envisages the continuation of the strategic partnership in the future.

It has been several years, that Liberty has been taking a leading position in the financial sector in the direction of innovation and digital transformation. The bank successfully maintains partnerships with the Penki Kontinentai Group, including BS/2 and ASHBURN International, which represent the subsidiary companies of the group. In cooperation with them, the latest technologies were successfully introduced to improve banking operations.

As of today, Liberty offers users more than 15 innovative functionalities in ATMs. Including, but not limited to receiving international remittances, taking a consumer loan, paying for utility services for social users and depositing money into the account of a legal entity.

"This award is a confirmation of the leadership of Liberty Bank in banking innovation. Our partnership has taken significant steps toward advancement, and we are excited to observe where it takes us in the future. The vision of Liberty aligns with our mission to promote digital transformation in banking. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and looking forward to a long-term partnership." - Idrakas Dadašovas, Chairman of the Penki Kontinentai Group.

"It is a pleasure for us to receive this international recognition and the important award from our partners. We are connected by many years of successful cooperation with these companies - Penki Kontinentai Group and Diebold Nixdorf. Such recognition on their behalf once again confirms the professionalism of our team and the position of Liberty as an innovative bank in the region.

The strategy of Liberty is to universalize and digitize all banking services, and today, the Memoranda of Cooperation signed with Penki Kontinentai Group is another step forward in regard to introducing and developing innovations." - Giorgi Koroglishvili, Head of Digital Banking and Innovation Office.

Penki Kontinentai represents a Lithuanian holding which includes BS/2 and Ashburn International. Through subsidiaries in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Latvia, Estonia and Spain, the company serves banks, financial institutions, retail and service companies. Key areas include software development and installation, self-service channel distribution and outsourcing. Software and hardware of BS/2 are used in more than 85 countries around the world. For over 30 years, Penki Kontinentai has been the official partner of Diebold Nixdorf, a global leader in banking and retail equipment.

Liberty is one of the largest commercial banks in the country, which serves more than 1.7 million individuals and more than 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses. The assets of the bank amount to GEL 4 billion and employs more than five thousand employees. Liberty is represented throughout the country with the widest network - up to 500 service centers, 652 ATMs, self-service and POS terminals in all regions and municipalities of Georgia. Along with the developed infrastructure, modern digital services and remote services are also available for both individuals and legal entities.