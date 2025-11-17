Martin Lindstrom - the World's #1 Branding Expert - Leads the Rebranding of Archi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

New York Times bestselling author of eight books and the world-renowned branding authority, Martin Lindstrom, has crafted the new brand identity for Archi. Recognized as one of the most influential voices in modern marketing, Lindstrom has advised global giants including Uber, Lidl, Google, LEGO, The Walt Disney Company and many others.



His company, Lindstrom Company, drives brand and organizational transformation across more than 30 countries worldwide. In 2009, TIME Magazine named Lindstrom among the 100 Most Influential People in the World, while Thinkers 50 included him among the world's top business thinkers.

The reveal event was hosted at the Archi Grand Avenue hall, where Lindstrom delivered a pre-recorded video address outlining the philosophy and creative framework behind the refreshed identity:

"Archi is a leading development company in Georgia, and its brand identity deserves the same level of distinctiveness as the global brands I've worked with - Uber, Lidl, Google, Lego, The Walt Disney Company and others. From my standpoint, this stage of the brand's evolution is timely, exceptional and strategically significant. Archi's vision extends far beyond local borders - the company is boldly moving toward international recognition and carries the ambition to usher in a new era of success."

During the event, Archi's founder, Ilia Tsulaia, presented the company's long-term strategy and outlined the broader transformation underway. According to him, the rebranding represents far more than a visual refresh:

"This is a new stage in the company's development. Our goal is to contribute meaningfully to the country's economic progress, introduce new industry standards, collaborate with world-class experts, and create the best customer experience possible. The group is transitioning to a unified strategy across three business pillars - Property, Hospitality, and Investments - enabling us to unlock broader opportunities for both local and international audiences."

Archi's new identity is directed towards larger ambitions and stronger global positioning.