NEW YORK CITY MAYOR VISITS THE TELEGRAPH HOTEL, TBILISI

Tbilisi recently welcomed the Mayor of New York City, the Honorable Eric Adams, during his visit to Georgia at the invitation of Silk Road Group and the USA Georgia Legacy Foundation. The visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening international and cultural ties between the Georgian capital and one of the world's most influential cities.

As part of the program, Mayor Adams inaugurated the New York City Suite at the Telegraph Hotel—a specially designed space celebrating the spirit, energy, and global influence of New York. Designed by the internationally renowned architectural firm Neri&Hu, the Telegraph Hotel opened this summer and has already become one of Tbilisi's most popular gathering places for both local residents and international visitors.

The visit underscores Georgia's growing international profile and highlights Tbilisi's role as an emerging global hub for dialogue, culture, and business. For Silk Road Group and the Telegraph Hotel, it reflects a commitment to fostering meaningful global connections through hospitality, architecture, and storytelling.

George Ramishvili, Founder and Chairman of Silk Road Group:

"It is a great honor for us to welcome the Mayor of New York City, Mayor Adams, to Georgia. He honored us with his presence in New York when we presented our Tsinandali wines. This building, which once housed the post office and telegraph, connected Georgia with the rest of the world. Now that it has been transformed into an extraordinary five-star hotel, we envision it as a place for meetings and connections.

Today, we have named this suite the New York City Suite. It is our message from Georgia to all New Yorkers: we invite you and wish to remain very close to one another."

Honorable Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City:

"In Tbilisi, you realize that this is a city that has found its voice, its way, and is really embracing the old, meeting the new. And its reach culture is so important, but the secret weapon I beleive are the people, kind, polite, inviting, and eager to show you why this city is a city of future and I am just excited to be here.

The Telegraph Hotel has a corner that is so important, this is the New York City Suite, and it is sending a clear message to those New Yorkers across the globe, you can come here and enjoy this corner in Georgia, that will give you an impressive view, a beautiful day, and the sun is always shining on your face when you are in the New York City Suit. Great music, great photos, and a great reminder that there is a part of New York that's in Georgia.

When you look at this classic interior, this is a place that identifies with entrepreneurship. I can give you three Fs: Fun, you can enjoy the fun atmosphere, festivity, you can enjoy the Food and entertainment, this is a one-stop shop for all that you need, and the Friendliness. The staff is as inviting as possible. When you are away from home, you feel like you are home, and all of this adorns and unifies the Telegraph Hotel. I had a fantastic time here, and when I am in Georgia, this is where I would be, the New York City Suite. "

The New York City Suite now stands as a symbol of the connection between Tbilisi and New York—two cities united by creativity, ambition, and openness to the world.