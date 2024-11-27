One of the largest projects, "Mentoring Women in Tech Programs," continues under the partnership between Business and Technology University (BTU) and the European Union Delegation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BTU's initiative, one of the largest in Georgia, aimed at empowering women in the technology sector, continues to train participants. As part of the project, the third working meeting was held, where new employer companies joined the initiative. The project is open to all potential partners ready to employ participants in various technology fields.

Funded by the European Union, the project aims to train 1,100 women in various technology modules and involve 320 mentors. Intensive five-month mentorship sessions are conducted in five key technological fields: cybersecurity, front-end development, graphic design, digital marketing, and UX/UI design. Beneficiary selection and training are carried out across the entire country of Georgia.

Participant training began in July 2024, involving 100 beneficiaries and 70 mentors.

Registration for potential partner organizations/employers interested in collaboration is ongoing at the following link.



For detailed information about the project