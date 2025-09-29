Organized by PASHA Holding, INMerge Investment Forum Debuts in Baku, Uniting Global Private Capital Leaders
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The inaugural INMerge Investment Forum, co-hosted by PASHA Holding and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), successfully took place in Baku on September 28, establishing a new platform for cross-border investment dialogue in Central Eurasia and Middle East.
With over 160 participants representing 90+ organizations from 18 countries, and a collective $4 trillion in Assets Under Management (AUM), the Forum brought together leading Limited Partners (LPs), General Partners (GPs), and policy makers from the CCA, CEE, GCC, and SEA regions.
Designed as a high-impact, tightly curated gathering, the Forum aimed to elevate the region's role in the global private markets landscape and to position Azerbaijan as a trusted gateway.
Key agenda topics included:
- Central Eurasia's Role in Global Investment Trends;
- The Evolving LP Mandate – From Traditional Assets to Alternatives;
- Lessons from Building a Top-Performing Fund.
Community partners included Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), PASHA Investments, and Tenity.
The Forum sets the foundation for Baku to become a premier investment convening hub, with ambitions to expand in scope and scale in future editions.