Singular is a company that empowers people and gives them autonomy and flexibility

We aim to empower our people, give autonomy and flexibility as much as possible in the current activities and decision-making, as their engagement is crucial in creating a thriving workplace for everyone, says Sanata Chargazia, Head of HR and Employer Branding at Singular, the software company part of Flutter International. She is also a member of the management board and her team at this moment is consisted of 12 professionals that cover a wide variety of functions and make sure that Singular's company culture, HR practices, work policies, and employee experience are at the highest level.

She joined the Singular team back in 2020, a few months after the pandemic started. At the time, Sanata was leading the company's HR department, but after Singular joined Flutter International, her role developed and took the position as the Head of HR & Employer Branding, as well as a Member of Singular's Management Board.

She states there are many things she appreciates about Singular and the company culture.

When I joined, the Covid-19 pandemic was the "new normal" and many companies struggled to keep up with all the changes that came with it. But this was not the case with Singular. The company already had flexible ways of working and strong work ethics that enabled quick and smooth adaption to what the pandemic required, while also keeping the team connected during such hard times. In addition to that, I was allured by the progressive and modern management style and a full dedication to the employee's wellbeing and satisfaction. Three years later, the company is part of the world's leading sports betting and gaming brand – Flutter Entertainment. The acquisition only amplified what Singular stands for and additionally supported us in strengthening the culture and the team dynamic. People are more than crucial for our business success – they are the ones who give the company its unique and vibrant atmosphere. I'm glad to be working for a company that recognizes this, and to lead a team that puts a lot of effort into making sure that what we stand for isn't just on paper, but we're taking real action instead – says Chargazia.

What are the things that represent Singular culture?

It is very important to us that the people who join the team are a good match not just for the role, but for the culture as well. Once you're in, I think everyone would agree that our culture is vibrant, engaging, and inviting, the centre pillars of which are autonomy, teamwork, well-being and the environment of trust and open communication.

We don't want people sitting on the side-lines, we want them to come forward and take part, whether that means attending our internal events, asking questions during Singular's Town Halls, propose team initiatives, etc. It can mean different things for each person, but we're here to create these opportunities so that everyone can have an active role in shaping the company culture. This also means that we value their ambition to grow and teamwork skills, because you can't build a thriving company culture, nor an award-winning software, with people who refuse to improve and develop or who can't recognize the importance of being a team player.

A culture is an evolving process – could you tell us in which direction the Singular culture will evolve in the future?

We have a company culture that puts the employees, their wellbeing and individuality at its very core. In the past few years, we took many activities to showcase our commitment, with updating our employee package with impactful benefits the latest of these activities. The one thing we're sure about our culture evolvement is that we're going to take it in a direction that suits both the employees and their work. Whatever the future holds, we have what it takes to meet all the challenges it brings and transform them into opportunities. At the same time, we are going to keep on prioritizing work-life balance for everyone, as well as maintain a support system for all our employees and help them achieve their professional and personal aspirations.

What do you enjoy the most about your offices, the work experience and your colleagues?

Singular's office in Tbilisi is located within the Flutter office, which is an old Soviet building turned into a modern workplace with all sorts of amenities inside, including work and leisure areas. I love the originality of our office building and how nicely it is merged with the cutting-edge facilities.

Besides Singular, another Flutter brand that resides in the same building is Adjarabet, with whom we have a great relationship for a long time now. Employees from both Singular and Adjarabet can get to know each other better and together attend events organized in the building. It makes the work atmosphere very exciting, and the team dynamic, collaborative and friendly – it feels like you fit in, no matter your professional background, years of experience, or current role.

Considering that you are expert in the HR department, could you say more about what makes employees satisfied in general and how does Singular meet the criteria?

Each employee comes with their own set of expectations, and our company culture aims in providing all the opportunities and tools people need to make sure their work experience is exceptional. We aim to empower our people, give autonomy and flexibility as much as possible in the current activities and decision-making, as their engagement is crucial in creating a thriving workplace for everyone.

Another thing that is very important to note here is that people want to work on innovative projects that help them develop professionally. Singular's products have won multiple awards which shows how determined we are in creating high quality software that is competitive on an international level. Working on such a product in-house and being directly involved in shaping it into an industry leader is, in my opinion, very attractive in the eyes of our employees.

We're proud of the workplace and how it evolved throughout the years. Our newest campaign #WeBeneFit is in line with Flutter's Positive Impact Plan and specifically the 'Work Better' pillar gives insight into our company culture and values through the benefits that we offer.

The company is also a part of Flutter International. How has this influenced Singular atmosphere, work environment and employee growth?

Becoming a part of Flutter International is the biggest proof of Singular's commitment and dedication to technology and innovation. The acquisition opened a whole new world of opportunities for our people, including working with Flutter colleagues abroad and experiencing different work environments in Flutter offices around the world. They can even apply for a job within Flutter and explore other career paths. We always stood for knowledge-sharing, and now we can exchange our ideas and work experience with colleagues not just from different brands, but even divisions – and these are just a few of the benefits.

Singular always had a fun and friendly work atmosphere, which is now enriched with Flutter events where Flutter management shares the latest news & updates with all the Group employees. They give global Flutter teams a chance to connect and learn more about other brands, their goals, visions, and growth. As for our growth, Singular has been on a streak since the pandemic started and we haven't slowed down since then, nor do we plan to. I truly believe that what we offer on the table is more than just a 9 to 5 job and people recognize that. After all, Singular's slogan is #BeOutstanding, and we're here to support our people in becoming the best version of themselves not just professionally, but also when it comes to personal aspirations outside of work.