სინგულარი FLUTTER-ის ბრენდად ყოფნის პირველ წლისთავს აღნიშნავს

"სინგულარი" უკვე ერთი წელია წარმოადგენს მსოფლიოს უდიდესი გეიმინგ კომპანია Flutter Entertainment Plc-ის ბრენდს. სულ რაღაც თორმეტი თვის განმავლობაში, სინგულარმა მოახერხა დაემტკიცებინა, რომ Flutter-ის საერთაშორისო დანაყოფის ღირებულ აქტივს წარმოადგენს.

2022 ტრანსფორმაციის წელი იყო; სინგულარმა Flutter-ის ტექნოლოგიურ სტეკთან, საწარმოო სისტემებსა და პროტოკოლებთან ინტეგრირების შედეგად ჩამოაყალიბა ძლიერი პლატფორმა მასშტაბური ოპერაციებისა და ახალი შესაძლებლობებისთვის. გუნდმა კიდევ ერთხელ გამოიჩინა მოქნილობა და მიუხედავად დატვირთული პერიოდისა, რომელიც გამოწვეული იყო მსოფლიო ჩემპიონატისგან, წელიწადი მაღალი შესრულებით დახურა.

წარმატებული წლის იდეალურად დასასრულებლად, სინგულარმა შთამბეჭდავი კორპორატიული შეკრება მოაწყო მზიან ლიმასოლში, კვიპროსში. სკოპიეს, თბილისისა და სლიემას ოფისის თანამშრომლების უმრავლესობა პირველად შეხვდა ერთმანეთს პირისპირ და ოთხი დაუვიწყარი დღე გაატარა ერთად . გუნდმა დაათვალიერა კუნძულის ღირშესანიშნაობები, დააგემოვნა ადგილობრივი სამზარეულო და დაისვენა ულამაზეს სანაპიროებზე. ეს შესანიშნავი შესაძლებლობა აღმოჩნდა გუნდური მუშაობის გაძლიერებისა და ერთმანეთის კულტურისა და ღირებულებების უფრო ახლოს გაცნობისათვის, სოციალიზაციის, მხიარული გუნდური აქტივობების, გემრიელი საკვებისა და გრანდიოზული საშობაო წვეულების მეშვეობით.

"ძალიან მიხარია რომ აქ ვართ და სინგულარის მთელი გუნდი ერთად აღვნიშნავთ კიდევ ერთ წარმატებულ წელიწადს. მთელი 2022 გამოწვევებით სავსე პერიოდი იყო და მე ვამაყობ გუნდით, რომელმაც შეძლო ეს გამოწვევები შესაძლებლობებად გარდაექმნა და უზრუნველყო სწრაფი, ხარისხიანი და ინოვაციური მომსახურება. მსოფლიოში უმსხვილესი გეიმინგ ჯგუფის Flutter-ის ბრენდად ყოფნის პირველი წლისთავის აღნიშვნა იმის დასტურია, რომ სინგულარის გუნდი ქმნის საერთაშორისო მასშტაბის პროდუქტებსა და სერვისებს. დარწმუნებული ვარ, მიმდინარე წელს ჩვენი პოტენციალის მხოლოდ ნაწილი აღმოვაჩინეთ, და გაცილებით მეტის მიღწევას შევძლებთ." – განაცხადა გიორგი შამუგიამ, სინგულარის აღმასრულებელმა დირექტორმა კორპორატიულ საშობაო წვეულებაზე.

ოპერაციული განახლებისა და ორგანიზაციული ტრანსფორმაციის გარდა, სინგულარს ინდუსტრიაში მოწინავე გლობალური ჯგუფის ბრენდად ყოფნის სხვა უპირატესობები და ბენეფიტებიც შეეხო. სინგულარის თანამშრომლებს ახლა შესაძლებლობა აქვთ შეიტანონ განაცხადები გლობალურ ვაკანსიებზე, რვა ქვეყანაში არსებულ Flutter-ის ნებისმიერ ოფისში. ისინი ასევე სარგებლობენ Flutter-ის ბრენდებს შორის ცოდნის გაზიარების შესაძლებლობით მრავალი ციფრული პლატფორმის საშუალებით, და ასევე შიდა ჰიბრიდული ღონისძიებებით, რომლებიც ორიენტირებულია ინოვაციურ ტექნოლოგიურ გადაწყვეტილებებზე. ეს არის იმ ბენეფიტების პაკეტის მცირე ნაწილი, რომელიც სრულად ამოქმედდება 2023 წელს.

სინგულარი უზრუნველყოფს Flutter-ს ინდუსტრიისთვის უნიკალური პროგრამული გადაწყვეტილებით მოდულური და მრავალვერტიკალური არქიტექტურის საშუალებით, რომელიც აღიარებულია როგორც ეფექტური ახლად რეგულირებულ ბაზრებზე შესასვლელად. პროდუქტებმა კიდევ ერთხელ მიიღეს ინდუსტრიის აღიარება, როდესაც სინგულარმა მოიგო წლის საუკეთესო iGaming ტექნოლოგიის და მედია პროვაიდერის ჯილდო MiGEA-სგან (Malta's Gaming Excellence Awards.)

Flutter არის მსოფლიოში რამდენიმე უმსხვილესი და ყველაზე პოპულარული ფსონების დადებისა და სათამაშო ბრენდების მფლობელი კომპანია, მათ შორის FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power და Sisal. 20-ზე მეტ რეგულირებულ ბაზარზე ოპერირებით, Flutter არის ლონდონის FTSE 100 და Euronext საფონდო ბირჟების ნაწილი და ადგენს პოზიტიური ცვლილებების დღის წესრიგს საკუთარ ინდუსტრიაში.

Singular marks one year as being part of the world's leading online sports betting and gaming company - Flutter Entertainment Plc. In little over twelve months, Singular has proven itself as a valuable asset to Flutter's International Division.

2022 has been a year of transformation where Singular integrated with Flutter tech stack, enterprise systems and protocols building a strong platform for scaling operations and seizing new opportunities. The team has once again shown their agility and completed the year with high performance and strong focus even during the busy period of the World Cup in December.

As a perfect ending to a successful year, Singular threw a memorable get-together in the sunny Limassol, Cyprus. For the first time the employees from across the three offices in Skopje, Tbilisi, and Sliema gathered at one place to spent four unforgettable days. The team went on multiple sightseeing trips in the beautiful Nicosia and Limassol, enjoyed local cuisine, and took the time to relax at the beautiful island beaches. This was the perfect chance for cross-team networking, and learning more about each other's culture through socializing, fun team activities, good food, and the epic Christmas Party.

I am thrilled to be standing here with the whole Singular team raising a glass to another successful year. 2022 was nothing short of challenges, but I am proud of the team that has transformed these into opportunities delivering on speed, quality, and innovation. Celebrating one year as being part of Flutter, the world's largest iGaming Group, is only a confirmation that the Singular team creates products and services competitive on a global scale. This year we have only discovered the potential of what we can achieve together. – said George Shamugia, Singular's CEO at the Corporate Christmas Party.

In addition to the operational upgrade and organizational transformation, Singular has tapped into the benefits of being part of a global group and a leader in its industry. Singular employees now have the chance to apply for global jobs at any of the Flutter offices across the eight countries. They also benefit from knowledge sharing across the Flutter brands via multiple digital platforms, but also internal hybrid events focusing on groundbreaking technology solutions. These are just few of the benefits package that will be fully rolled out in 2023.

Singular provides Flutter with an industry-unique software solution with modular and multi-vertical architecture that has been proven successful for entering newly regulated markets. The products have once again received the industry recognition winning The Best iGaming Technology & Media Provider of the Year awards from MiGEA, Malta's Gaming Excellence Awards.

Flutter is the parent company for some of the world's biggest and most popular betting and gaming brands, including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power and Sisal. With operations in more than 20 regulated markets, Flutter is a constituent of both the London FTSE 100 and Euronext stock exchanges and is setting the agenda for positive change in its industry.