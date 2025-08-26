Tatuza Jazz Club Opens at the Telegraph Hotel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Telegraph Hotel proudly announces the opening of Tatuza Jazz Club, dedicated to legendary Georgian jazz musician Tamaz Kurashvili – Tatuza.

Tamaz Kurashvili holds a unique place in the history of Georgian jazz. As a remarkable performer, teacher, and mentor, he laid the foundation for the development of jazz in Georgia and guided the creative journeys of countless musicians. His dream of a world-class jazz club in Georgia has now come to life. From 15 September, Tatuza Jazz Club will open its doors on Rustaveli Avenue inside the Telegraph Hotel, welcoming jazz enthusiasts and visitors to the city.

"Georgian jazz is unimaginable without Tatuza. He was our senior friend and inspiration. Years ago, we agreed that a jazz club in his name would open in Tbilisi, with Tatuza himself as a host. Sadly, he did not live to see this day, but his dream is now coming true. Tbilisi will finally have a jazz club of the highest standard, standing alongside the world's leading stages, and hosting world-class artists," said George Ramishvili, founder and chairman of Silk Road Group.

The artistic programme will be curated in collaboration with Joel Chriss, renowned American agent and co-founder of the Hampton Jazz Festival, who has had a distinguished international career. Partners of the club include Eastern Promotion, Georgia's long-standing jazz festival organiser, and young promoter Lasha Gochiashvili, who will oversee the Georgian direction of the programme.

The club's acoustics were designed by French architect and acoustician Xavier Fabre, who used rare and specialised materials to create an exceptional sound environment. The interior was created by Georgian designer Ketuna Kruashvili, while the technical and acoustic equipment meets the highest international standards. The audio system was developed with the expertise of global leaders L-Acoustics and Meyer Sound (USA), and the lighting and multimedia systems feature the latest technology. The project was completed with the support of Silk Development and Silk Hospitality.

The opening concert on 15 September will be dedicated to Georgian jazz and Tatuza's legacy, with performances by internationally acclaimed musicians Stanley Clarke on bass, Dennis Chambers on drums, and Georgian pianist Beka Gochiashvili. From the following day, 16 September, the club will present a diverse programme of international stars, house bands, and Georgian artists, bringing world-class jazz to the heart of Tbilisi.

Tickets are available at tkt.ge. For the full programme, please visit telegraphhotel.com/restaurants-bars/tatuza-jazz-club