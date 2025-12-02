Tsinandali Estate Celebrates the Finale of Giorgobistve with a Spectacular Christmas Lighting Ceremony

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Giorgobistve, a special annual project that brings a full month of cultural, educational and wellness activities to the Tsinandali Estate every November, successfully completed its third edition this year. Organized by Silk Hospitality, the program offered guests a diverse lineup of events in partnership with SOLO and Mastercard.

On November 29, the estate hosted one of the most anticipated moments of Giorgobistve, the official lighting ceremony of Christmas and New Year decorations in the garden.

Both hotel guests and visitors look forward to this evening each year, when the park lights up with more than 120,000 sparkling bulbs. The festive mood is elevated by the marching band and the Gori Girls' Choir, whose performances fill the estate with warmth and joy. The light display will continue to brighten the Tsinandali Estate gardens until the end of February.

This year's Giorgobistve program also welcomed Georgian artists and cultural figures. Highlights included a padel tournament, salon talks presented by National Geographic, an exhibition of works by Felix Varlamishvili and a seminar led by Nikoloz Tsulukidze. For the first time, the resident band of the jazz club Tatuza performed an evening set at the Radisson Collection's Library Bar.

Wellness remained an important part of the program. Guests took part in a Pilates masterclass with Nana Rukhadze and a sound therapy session led by Japanese sensei Kenji Azuma together with Lika Evgenidze.

Next year, Silk Hospitality and its partners will expand the program with fresh experiences designed to make Giorgobistve exciting and memorable for guests.

Giorgobistve was supported by Volvo Car Sakartvelo and Silk Development.