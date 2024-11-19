You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Understanding the Shift: Why Students are Leaving Hostels and Apartments for Better Accommodation Options

As Tbilisi emerges as a significant hub for international education, the demand for comfortable, well-managed student accommodation is on the rise. Students are increasingly seeking housing options that go beyond basic shelter—spaces that support their academic pursuits, provide a sense of community, and offer a living environment conducive to their well-being. Traditional options like hostels and apartments, while long-standing choices, often fall short of meeting these evolving needs. Issues ranging from overcrowding and lack of privacy in hostels to the hidden costs and responsibilities of renting apartments are prompting students to explore more tailored, purpose-built accommodation options.

Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) models, such as those offered by Study and Stay Suites, provide a structured yet flexible living environment specifically designed to address the unique needs of students. This shift reflects a growing recognition that quality housing plays a pivotal role in students' academic success, social life, and personal growth. The limitations of hostels and apartments reveal why students are moving toward more holistic, student-centered housing solutions.

Why Students are Leaving Hostels

While affordable and often conveniently located, hostels are increasingly viewed as inadequate for students who prioritize comfort, autonomy, and a supportive environment. The primary issues leading students to look beyond hostel accommodation include:

Low-Quality Food : Hostel meal plans are often limited in both variety and nutritional value, leaving students dissatisfied and prompting them to seek alternatives where they have better control over their diet.

Cramped Living Conditions : Hostels are frequently overcrowded, with rooms originally intended for two people housing four, six, or even more beds. This overcrowding leads to a lack of personal space, privacy, and comfort, contributing to an environment that can be stressful and far from conducive to academic focus.

Restrictions on Freedom: Many hostels enforce strict curfews and rules around guest access, limiting students' freedom to manage their schedules and socialize independently. These regulations make hostels feel more institutional, depriving students of the autonomy they desire as young adults.

Why Students are Leaving Apartments

Although apartments offer greater freedom than hostels, they bring their own set of challenges that often prove difficult for students to navigate alone. Some of the main reasons students find apartment living unsuitable include:

Roommate Conflicts : Living with friends or acquaintances can initially seem appealing but often leads to conflicts over household responsibilities, financial contributions, and personal space. These conflicts can strain friendships and create a tense living environment, making it challenging for students to find stability.

Unpredictable Landlord Issues : Many students face issues with landlords, such as sudden terminations of rental agreements, unplanned rent hikes, or disputes over damages. These unexpected challenges add a layer of instability, making it hard for students to feel secure in their housing situation.

Hidden Costs and Responsibilities: Apartment living comes with numerous hidden expenses, from utilities and internet bills to maintenance costs. These additional responsibilities can be overwhelming for students who are already focused on their studies and may lack the time or experience to manage a household effectively.

The Solution: Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) at Study and Stay Suites

Purpose-built accommodations, like those provided by Study and Stay Suites, address the shortcomings of both hostels and apartments by offering a tailored living experience focused on students' needs. This model combines independence, convenience, and community, making it an attractive alternative for students looking for a comprehensive housing solution.

Freedom to Live on Individual Terms : Unlike hostels, Study and Stay Suites' PBSA provides students the freedom to manage their own schedules without curfews or guest restrictions. This independence allows students to strike a balance between their academic and social lives.

Tokenized Meal System : A unique meal system offers students high-quality, varied meal options daily, allowing them to choose according to their preferences without worrying about cooking or substandard hostel food.

Biweekly Laundry Service : To alleviate the hassle of laundry management, the accommodation includes biweekly laundry services, freeing up time for students to focus on their studies and social lives.

High-Speed Internet and Dedicated Social Spaces : Recognizing the importance of connectivity, Study and Stay Suites provide reliable high-speed internet along with social spaces that foster a sense of community through regular events and gathering areas.

Cyber Zone and Entertainment Room : Dedicated spaces for gaming and movies offer students a balanced environment, combining academic focus with opportunities for relaxation and social interaction.

Locked-In Rate for the Entire Study Period: One of the most valuable aspects of Study and Stay Suites is the stability of a locked-in rental rate for the duration of a student's studies, eliminating surprise rent hikes and allowing students to plan their finances with confidence.

Purpose-Built Student Accommodations, like Study and Stay Suites, redefine student housing, creating spaces that prioritize comfort, autonomy, and a strong sense of community. Addressing the core issues students face in traditional housing, PBSA offers an environment where students can thrive academically and socially, forming a supportive foundation for success in Tbilisi's academic landscape.