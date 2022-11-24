Web Summit: What's Next?

Entrepreneur-ის კონტრიბუტორები საავტორო სტატიებში გამოხატავენ მათ პირად მოსაზრებებს.

From November 1st to 4th, Web Summit 2022 was held at the Altice Arena & Fil in Lisbon. More than 70,000 industry change-makers from 160 countries across the globe gathered for the industry's largest event of its kind this year. It brought together founders and CEOs of technology companies, high-growth startup C-suite personnel, politicians, and heads of countries. Among the participants were industry giants from the worlds of IT, fintech, e-commerce, machine learning, artificial intelligence, data transmission technology, the Internet of Things, and big data. Think Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Siemens, Apple, Amazon, and many more.

The principal aims of the event are for those attending to find and meet with potential partners and employees, come up with new ideas or directions for development, and to source new investment. You can't ignore the question that today, in times of high risks and prevailing great uncertainty, is more acute than ever for business: what's next? After all, Web Summit participants are experts in their fields, choosing the necessary products and technologies that are able to recognize the uniqueness and prospects of a new startup or company. A perfect example of this is the young London company Bringo, which started in 2019 with a focus on the highly specialized niche of sending SMS business messages.

Time waits for no man, presenting challenges, opportunities and brand new perspectives in equal measure - as was exemplified perfectly by the exhibition in Lisbon! Yesterday's SMS operators presented the latest cybersecurity products. Their solutions protect against the scourge of phishing, hacker attacks, and unauthorized access to personal data for both well-known brands and regular consumers. All need to be protected, trust paramount. These new solutions are the IT sector's response to the recent increase in attempts to steal money from ordinary users of Internet services.

Besides the exhibition, each exhibitor handed a golden opportunity to tell their story and showcase their brand to the world, the event proved to be an excellent opportunity for the legion of 1,000+ investors who came to see the latest and greatest products and projects in the fields of education, medicine, entertainment, media, and analytics. There were over a thousand speakers too, representing leading global corporations, governments and a host of well-known public figures. Among them were Changpeng Zhao, co-founder and CEO of Binance; Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of environmental initiatives; Nick Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut; António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal; and Noam Chomsky, linguist, philosopher, writer, social critic, and activist. They shared their vision of the future, including trends and projects that deserve real attention, also talking about how companies can grow and actually make money during a crisis.

British company Intis Telecom is doing a standout job and presented its it.com domain zone at the Web Summit. Event visitors were able to learn more about the advantages of a domain zone from the company representatives and invited experts present. Intis Telecom received the official status of a registrar this summer and by the time the Web Summit ended, the company had sold more than 3,000 domain names.

Innovation never ceases and Intis Telecom have developed a new AI generator of domain names which was launched and demoed in Lisbon too. This machine-learning-based solution assists potential owners of corporate and personal websites in selecting the best domains in terms of topics and search engine optimization.

The next Web Summit will take place in November 2023 in Lisbon.