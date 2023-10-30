Sharing knowledge is the paramount of the Singular company's philosophy

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you are part of a Singular company that supports your professional growth, you have the necessary boost through numerous events such as Innovation Week, Flutter Connect, and Tech Summit where employees share their unique knowledge and insights. The ongoing philosophy is that only through collaboration and working as a tight-knit team is a constructive way to provide excellent projects. Singular has been operating for 14 years and has offices in Macedonia, Malta, and Georgia and in 2021 it became part of Flutter Entertainment Plc., the world's leading online sports betting and gaming company, joining some of the most famous brands in the industry, such as PokerStars, FanDuel, Paddy Power, Betfair, Sisal, Blip and Sportsbet. With Flutter's support, Singular creates a wide range of career development opportunities while nurturing each employee's own identity which is also part of the new WeBenefit campaign.

Shorena Labadze is a product manager at the Tbilisi office and in the past months shared her insights at two events – Innovation Week and additionally at Flutter Connect which was held in London.

- Participating in both events was an exceptional experience, leaving a significant impact on me. I was honored to contribute as a presenter and speaker, which significantly enhanced my overall experience. The catching energy and enthusiasm at the events served as a reminder of the importance of staying passionate about our work. They highlighted our potential to make a significant impact in our respective roles. As members of the Flutter International family, participating in group-wide presentations, workshops, and networking sessions is crucial for our individual development and our contributions to the organization. I firmly believe that such events are essential for staying informed, connected, and fully engaged in our work. They offer a platform to acquire knowledge, establish connections, and ignite enthusiasm. I encourage everyone to remain attentive for similar opportunities in the future – says Shorena.

At the Flutter Product Connect event, she presented the company's processes, people, and products. Shorena emphasizes that Product thinking is essential because it begins with a customer-centric approach, focuses on solving real problems, promotes adaptability and continuous improvement, and cultivates a culture of innovation. It encourages thinking beyond short-term gains and aiming for long-term sustainability and success.

- There was significant interest from the event attendees toward Singular and many interesting questions were asked. Overall, the event brought great value to me in terms of networking, sharing others' experiences, getting to know new technology trends in our industry, and more. As for my experience working in Singular, it feels like a journey where I'm exploring new opportunities daily. I feel confident and empowered to make an impact. I have the team one could only dream about and everything is in place to discover new opportunities and deliver outstanding products – adds Shorena.

Christopher Magri is a Solution Architect who is based in Malta and was a speaker at the virtual Tech Summit themed United Horizons.

- Presenting technical talks has made me better at explaining complex stuff. I've learned more about my topic and gained confidence. I've also gotten better at answering questions and keeping people interested. I've improved my time management and learned from feedback, making me better at what I do. Additionally, hearing success stories at the summit was inspiring, reminding us of our potential for growth. Such events are crucial for our professional development and the company's success. In the presentation, I talked about web Components. I explained how they let you reuse and customize parts of your website, making it simpler to create and manage web projects. I also showed some tips and examples about topics related to web components such as server-side rendering and SEO. Working for Singular has been an amazing experience. In the company, you'll find a dynamic and innovative environment that encourages us to use cutting-edge technologies. There are also dozens of courses and career opportunities within the flutter departments that one can move into – says Christopher.

Teo Tseradze is a Tbilisi-based product manager who was part of the Flutter Product Connect that brought together product communities across all Flutter brands.

- One of the most notable aspects of Flutter Connect was the wealth of knowledge shared by experts and thought leaders in the Flutter ecosystem. The keynote speeches and workshops were not only informative but also showcased the latest developments and innovations which was an excellent opportunity to stay updated on Flutter's advancements best practices and capabilities. It was a fantastic networking opportunity as well, where I had the chance to meet the product community, exchange ideas, and even collaborate on projects. Building connections within the Flutter community is crucial for both personal and professional growth. I found it particularly beneficial to engage with others who share a passion for product development, as it led to valuable discussions and potential collaborations. It was a great opportunity to find inspiration and motivation by hearing success stories and witnessing the impact of Flutter in real-world applications can inspire team members and motivate us to explore new possibilities and innovative solutions in their work – Teo emphasizes.

Martin Trajkovski from the Macedonian office also was part of Flutter Connect and did a presentation about the products that his team is working on.

- The Product Connect event had a very simple, yet important goal, "gather people from all brands which are under the Flutter Int. umbrella to meet and share their stories of hard work and success" and at the same time realize how we can mutually benefit from all the expertise we've gained during the years by helping each other. Singular's session was to present the ways of working inside the reach portfolio of teams and products we have and showcase the products we offer in the iGaming, Casino, Sportsbook, and Retail market. As we're a relatively new addition to the Flutter family and we didn't have much time to collaborate with our colleagues from Flutter Int., we wanted to briefly onboard our colleagues of who we are and what we work at the moment. It will be nice to see whether some of the brands will collaborate in integrating a feature/s that is/are already part of someone else portfolio and share their experience. Singular is already in the process of integrating the Bet Builder feature which is part of the GBP platform which we believe is going to be a successful story for the brands who use our betting engine and enrichment to our feature portfolio – explains Martin.

For more information about Singular, the benefits package, and job openings, visit: culture.singular.uk