A Georgian Innovator's Road to Silicon Valley: Dachi Choladze's Entrepreneurial Story

Entrepreneur is always eager to share stories of individuals who refuse to quit, who see setbacks as setups for comebacks, and who believe that determination can change the world. One such individual is Dachi Choladze, a dynamic entrepreneur from Georgia, whose journey from local beginnings to the heart of Silicon Valley encapsulates the very essence of perseverance and innovation.

Indeed, Dachi's path from Tbilisi to the heart of Silicon Valley is nothing short of remarkable. As co-founder and CEO of Pulsar AI, he has not only spearheaded one of Georgia's most successful technology startups, but also carved out a niche in the highly competitive American market. His story is a testament to determination, vision, and the unyielding belief that with hard work, anything is possible.

Born on February 3, 1990, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Dachi grew up with an entrepreneurial spirit embedded deep within him. His father, a self-employed individual, served as an early role model, instilling in him the importance of independence and the allure of hard work.

Dachi's formative years in Tbilisi were marked by his education at the First Experimental School, 55th Public School, and ESM School. The young visionary's academic journey took him to some of the finest educational institutions in Europe. He enrolled in a double-degree program at Central European University in Budapest and Bocconi University in Milan, where he majored in Business Administration and International Economics and Management. Afterwards, he attended the Free University of Tbilisi. His years abroad were transformative, not just academically, but personally, seeing him learning the value of self-reliance, as he navigated life in foreign countries where he had no familial support network.

After finishing his studies, Dachi secured a job as an assistant head of marketing at Solo Italia, a subsidiary of the corporation Gruppo Andros.

Before Pulsar AI, Dachi tried his hand at various entrepreneurial ventures in various industries, each contributing a chapter to his story of resilience. These early businesses provided invaluable lessons, even if they did not yield lasting success. One of his ventures was an online platform that guided students seeking educational opportunities abroad, highlighting his knack for identifying market needs and addressing them innovatively. Although many of these businesses did not last long, each failure taught Dachi something new about the business landscape, ultimately shaping his approach to building a successful startup.

In 2014, he participated in the Bank of Georgia's Accelerator VEGA Startup Lab with a startup idea focused on a loyalty program that allowed users to get discounts and also support charities with their purchases. Despite initial interest and successful market entry, the venture faced challenges with scaling, and eventually went out of business.

A significant breakthrough in Dachi's career happened in late 2016, when he, along with Zaal Gachechiladze, founded Pulsar AI. This creation was driven by their shared interests, goals, and vision of developing and implementing solutions based on artificial intelligence. Within a year, Pulsar AI had established itself as a leading AI company in Georgia.

In March 2017, Pulsar AI launched its groundbreaking chatbot for TBC Bank, marking Georgia's first foray into artificial intelligence. This innovative project garnered immediate attention and validation on the market. The collaboration underscored Pulsar AI's commitment to cutting-edge technology and showcased its potential to revolutionize customer interactions in the financial sector. The successful deployment of the chatbot not only set a precedent for AI initiatives in Georgia, but also positioned Pulsar AI as a leader in the regional tech landscape.

In 2018, Dachi Choladze, together with his co-founder Zaal Gachechiladze, both driven by a vision to expand Pulsar AI's impact, traveled to Silicon Valley. Immersed in the heart of the global tech industry, Dachi was inspired by the innovation ecosystems of global tech companies based there. Over the next year, he engaged in extensive negotiations and idea exchanges with prominent figures in the industry. This period of collaboration and learning not only fueled his ambition, but also paved the way for Pulsar AI to refine its technology and successfully enter the U.S. market.

Pulsar AI became the first Georgian startup to secure $1.2 million in investments from Silicon Valley investors. This funding was pivotal for establishing a foothold in the U.S. market. Notable investors included Ridge Ventures, Great Oaks VC, and several angel investors, including two time NBA champion Zaza Pachulia.

Pulsar AI's remarkable success continued as it became the first global "exit" for a Georgian tech startup. Pulsar AI built the leading AI technology for the automotive industry, and its value quickly surpassed several tens of millions of dollars, seeing it eventually merging with another leading automotive industry tech company, Impel (formerly SpinCar). The company now operates in more than 51 countries from several offices around the world, including offices in Tbilisi and New York.

With a proven track record in entrepreneurship and technology, Dachi Choladze became an active investor. He then became a notable figure on the reality show "Shark Tank," where he invested in over 10 projects over two seasons.

As Dachi continues to build on his success, his story remains a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when you refuse to give up. From Tbilisi to the world, Dachi Choladze is living proof that no dream is too big, and no obstacle too great.

