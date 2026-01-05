Corpo - A New Standard of Employee Care in Health Insurance

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"Corpo" represents a new benchmark in employee care within the insurance sector, developed by GPI Holding based on 24 years of expertise and the experience of serving more than 1,000 Georgian companies. Today, GPI supports the health and well-being of over 250,000 employees and has maintained a leading market position for many years.

"Corpo" marks the next stage in this journey - an updated, enhanced, and modernized product tailored to the evolving needs of contemporary businesses.

Tinatin Koberidze, Deputy Director of Strategic Development at GPI Holding:

"All of this is backed by the expertise of our team, which continuously researches customer needs and pays close attention to every detail, ensuring that our services remain human-centered and consistently improving.

At the same time, it is important to note that we do not merely respond to market expectations. We also introduce innovations in both technology and service delivery. We began automating data processing and digitizing operations nearly a decade ago, and today we use machine-learning models in 80% of our processes. This enables us to deliver fast, accurate, and seamless service."

Tinatin Stambolishvili, Communications Director at GPI Holding:

"This is why GPI has created a new visual identity for its corporate health insurance product to make the benefits of "Corpo" more tangible and understandable for policyholders. The brand is built on the principle that health insurance is a key instrument of employee care in the hands of companies.

It allows employers to delegate the responsibility of employee health management to us, enabling them to focus their time and resources on growth and development. This emotional message is reflected in the symbol of the wing: 'Corpo' helps companies and their employees spread their wings, while simultaneously placing them under a secure and reliable care system."

Nino Khachapuridze, HR Director at GPI Holding:

"In today's environment, where companies must simultaneously manage stress, remain competitive, maintain team motivation, and protect human capital, health insurance is no longer simply a benefit, it has become an essential tool for business success.

Employee well-being directly influences a company's efficiency, stability, and performance. Caring for employee health is increasingly becoming a strategic priority, as it directly affects long-term sustainability.

Modern employees expect tailored insurance packages, personalized conditions, and flexible, digital services that save time and address individual needs.

Companies are therefore seeking an insurance partner that understands their unique characteristics as well as those of their workforce. GPI's corporate health insurance product has been designed specifically to meet these needs."

Ia Adamashvili, Senior Underwriter, Health Insurance:

"When developing "Corpo," our objective was to balance risks and benefits in order to create a product that is both affordable for companies and highly secure for employees.

"Corpo" also functions as a support system that transforms a company's commitment to its people into real, tangible advantages. Its uniqueness is defined by several key components:

Unlimited access to primary healthcare : 85 personal physicians and pediatricians at the Curacio clinic serve not only technical roles but help employees navigate the healthcare system, ensuring timely and effective problem resolution.

: 85 personal physicians and pediatricians at the Curacio clinic serve not only technical roles but help employees navigate the healthcare system, ensuring timely and effective problem resolution. Digital systems : Digital tools support the full insurance lifecycle from submitting applications to receiving guarantees. The updated mobile application is more user-friendly, simple, and fast. Additionally, a 24/7 support service staffed by medically trained managers provides professional guidance throughout the process.

: Digital tools support the full insurance lifecycle from submitting applications to receiving guarantees. The updated mobile application is more user-friendly, simple, and fast. Additionally, a 24/7 support service staffed by medically trained managers provides professional guidance throughout the process. True freedom of choice : With access to more than 100 clinics across Georgia, services can be received on the spot with co-payment benefits. In most cases, employees pay nothing and no longer need to upload documents for reimbursement.

: With access to more than 100 clinics across Georgia, services can be received on the spot with co-payment benefits. In most cases, employees pay nothing and no longer need to upload documents for reimbursement. Coverage tailored to real needs : High limits ensure meaningful financial protection for high-risk diagnoses such as cardiology, oncology, and hospitalization.

: High limits ensure meaningful financial protection for high-risk diagnoses such as cardiology, oncology, and hospitalization. Real opportunity for treatment abroad: In serious cases, both local and international treatment options are available. Access to European doctors via the Georgian-language international platform Diagnose.me and an international oncology council is integrated into the "Corpo" package."

Besik Festvenidze, Director of Life Insurance at GPI Holding:

"Demand for employee care is growing rapidly, especially from employees themselves. Today, highly qualified professionals place significant value on health insurance when choosing an employer. Thus, providing comprehensive insurance is not merely a benefit but a strategic component of talent acquisition and retention.

"Corpo" responds to these expectations through a modern, personalized, and effective model.

Our mission is to make health insurance accessible to everyone, and we have successfully achieved this in the corporate segment. We understand the distinct needs of organizations of all types and sizes, and we do not operate with 'one-size-fits-all' packages.

This adaptability has enabled us to remain market leaders for more than a decade, with a 27% share in the corporate sector and a 54% share in the individual health insurance market."

Tinatin Chighitashvili, Head of the Risk Management Department:

"The core concept of the updated program is straightforward: health insurance must be a reliable support system that assists employees at all times and helps companies maintain loyal, stable, and efficient teams.

The "Corpo" employee-care program provides several key advantages:

Increased productivity and satisfaction : Healthier and more motivated employees contribute directly to improved workflow and higher performance.

: Healthier and more motivated employees contribute directly to improved workflow and higher performance. Talent retention and engagement : Professionals value high-quality health insurance when choosing an employer. GPI known for its 24-year experience and human-centered service, helps companies retain top talent.

: Professionals value high-quality health insurance when choosing an employer. GPI known for its 24-year experience and human-centered service, helps companies retain top talent. Strategic competitive advantage: Companies that invest consistently in employee well-being are viewed as responsible, attractive, and trustworthy market players.

Through "Corpo," every employee gains access to highly qualified personal physicians and pediatricians in both Tbilisi and the regions. These professionals provide not only technical assistance but real clinical support, ensuring that each insured individual receives the highest level of care."

The "Corpo" package also includes the option to insure family members, thereby extending protection and support beyond employees to their households.

For 24 years, GPI Holding has insured thousands of Georgian companies across all sectors and sizes. Today, more than 250,000 employees nationwide benefit from GPI's services. The company maintains the largest market share of 27% and has held an undisputed leadership position for the past decade.