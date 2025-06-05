You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Success in business often necessitates working under pressure, seeing the rules changing rapidly, leaving little time to adapt. Meanwhile, business leadership means making fast decisions based on both analytical and empirical insights. DGN Consulting was founded to meet precisely these demands. It is not a typical consulting company with off-the-shelf solutions: it serves as a strategic partner guiding companies through dynamic growth, risk identification, and risk management.

At DGN Consulting, every client is treated as a distinct entity with unique goals, challenges, and potential. The company's impact on client success is driven by its personalized approach, integrated services, and the deep expertise of its team.

What truly defines the company's competitive advantage is its team of professionals. Entrepreneur spoke with DGN's Managing Partner, Shorena Imesashvili, Head of Tax and Legal Ana Lobzhanidze, and the team's youngest member, Laliko Mamulashvili.

Shorena Imesashvili is a veteran tax expert with 19 years of experience. She joined DGN Consulting as a managing partner in 2022, bringing with her a wealth of expertise gained at top firms like PKF and BDO. Her professional acumen extends across a range of sectors–trade and wholesale, real estate development, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. She believes that financial management is more than a technical function: it's a core driver of success. Under her leadership, DGN Consulting has entered a new phase of active growth.

Ana Lobzhanidze is also a highly experienced tax expert, bringing specialized knowledge in Transfer Pricing, Double Tax Avoidance, OECD regulations, and Tax Dispute Resolution. With her LLM and MBA degrees, she is a member of the Georgian Bar Association and is currently pursuing a PhD in international law. Ana's decade-long career includes key roles at Georgia's Revenue Service and leading international audit firms.

The youngest team member, Laliko Mamulashvili, joined DGN two years ago while still pursuing her degree in economics at Tbilisi State University. At just 22, she has already gained hands-on experience in accounting and tax projects. She credits the firm with providing a nurturing environment where her ideas are valued and her potential is recognized.

According to Shorena Imesashvili, DGN Consulting has been operating on the Georgian market for seven years, but it became actively involved in the consulting business only in 2022:

"Our team members at DGN have many years of experience in this field. We decided to introduce a different approach to consulting services for our clients, with a new level of quality, and to unite our expertise under the DGN umbrella. What we created was a Georgian consulting company with international standards. We noticed a growing demand not just for one-time consulting services, but for long-term partnerships that support business development and help companies make the right decisions."

Traditionally, Georgian businesses have had to seek out separate providers for tax, accounting, and legal support. DGN Consulting addresses this fragmentation with an integrated service model. Every aspect of a project is managed with precision and coordination—saving clients both time and money.

"This is the core concept behind DGN Consulting – a space where clients receive services customized to their specific needs and goals. We're not just consultants, we're partners who share the client's goals; we take an active role in their growth journey," –Shorena says.

Ana Lobzhanidze emphasizes that every client challenge is approached as a problem to be solved through strategy:

"Our goal is to help companies not only reduce risks, but also to build the right strategy to manage them. During my law studies, I realized that tax was where law, finance, and analytics intersect—perfect for someone like me. Today, I don't just see regulations—I see the whole picture, including the strategic decisions that follow. I help management to identify hidden risks and make strategic decisions," Ana says.

DGN Consulting is a strategic partner for businesses, whose role extends beyond compliance.

"We try to look at business needs from all angles," Ana says. "A legal issue might lead to accounting challenges, while a financial change might reveal a tax advantage. We're trained to detect risks others might miss—and to uncover hidden opportunities."

The DGN Consulting brand stands for a quality-focused approach. From the moment it entered the market, the company clearly defined its priority: to create an ecosystem of services that not only meets clients' specific needs, but which also opens up new opportunities for business growth. At first, the company's main focus was on tax and accounting services, but it quickly became clear that the market was ready for a bigger player. Clients were looking for a partner capable of offering broader support, from legal consulting and financial analysis to risk management and business development strategies. In response to this demand, DGN Consulting expanded both its team and its range of services. Today, the company offers a wide range of integrated services for startups and large companies.

"We're not afraid of complexity – in fact, during the most challenging processes, we've proven our strengths. Our solid reputation is based on a selection filter – we don't work with unreliable companies," Shorena notes.

DGN Consulting offers clients a broad spectrum of services in tax, accounting, and business consulting. The company's professional risk is insured, offering clients added confidence.

The company's services include:

Tax Consulting:

● Identification and optimization of tax risks

● Tax audits and reviews

● Tax planning

● Preparation of transfer pricing documentation

● Representation in tax disputes

Accounting Services:

● Regular monthly financial recording

● Restoration of accounting records

● Preparation of tax declarations and reports

● Preparation of financial statements

● Payroll services, including calculation and declaration of related tax obligations

● Custom financial reports

Business Consulting and Strategic Planning:

● Analysis and optimization of business processes

● Market entry strategy development

● Financial planning and investment project analysis

● Support during audit procedures

This range of services has earned DGN long-term partnerships across multiple industries. The firm's success is rooted in deep experience, industry knowledge, and real-world results—allowing client businesses to focus on growth while DGN manages the rest.

"At DGN Consulting, our mission is to provide each client with the confidence that their legal, financial, and tax risks are fully accounted for. Every corporate structure, every transaction is a challenge we analyze through both legal and financial lenses," says Ana.

Over the past three years, DGN Consulting has grown significantly. When Entrepreneur asked what had contributed to this growth, Shorena Imeshashvili responded:

"This growth is linked to several key factors. First and foremost, our client-first approach has played a major role in building a stable client base and improving the quality of our services. At the same time, we've invested in upgrading our technological infrastructure and automating internal processes, which allows us to deliver services faster and more efficiently. The ambition and professionalism of our team, coupled with the innovative nature of our services, have driven improvements in service quality, helping us to attract new clients."

As the company expands, attracting professionals remains one of DGN Consulting's top priorities. The company sees its people as its greatest asset, directly tied to its quality of service provision.

"At DGN Consulting, we prioritize ongoing professional growth. The company runs various training programs and qualification courses, which equally support both individual growth and team development," says Shorena. She notes that every DGN team member possesses not only technical knowledge and experience, but also a commitment to continuous growth and shared goals.

The youngest team member, Laliko Mamulashvili says that DGN Consulting fosters relationships built on trust and offers an ideal workplace environment for growth and development. That's what makes working there such a unique and valuable experience, she says.

"At first, I was nervous – would they trust me? Could I handle it? But from day one I was told: 'This is a place where you'll learn and grow, and mistakes are part of the process. We've got your back.' That's what makes DGN so different. It's not just about age or experience—it's about your ideas and your willingness to learn," she says.

"It's important for everyone to find a space where they are heard. For me, that space is DGN Consulting. Here, I have the chance to work on real business projects while in parallel studying at university and participating in various international professional courses," Laliko adds.

"DGN is not just a service provider – it's a constant companion for companies on their path to growth. We're long-term partners, walking alongside our clients as they grow—not only in Georgia, but globally as well," Ana Lobzhanidze tells Entrepreneur.

Building a path as a woman leader in the business world comes with challenges, but DGN Consulting proves that stereotypes are being broken. The women leaders at DGN combine professional experience, strategic vision, and boldness. For them, challenges aren't barriers – they're new opportunities. And in professional relationships, competence always triumphs over stereotypes.