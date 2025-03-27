Simetria – Setting the Standard for Valuable Real Estate Development with Symmetrical Benefits

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Real estate is an enduring and valuable asset, shaping not only people's lifestyles, but also the urban landscape. In today's world, where functionality, forward-thinking and innovative approaches are gaining increasing importance, the role of the companies in this sector has never been more crucial.

In this article, we introduce Simetria – a company that has been setting new standards in the real estate industry for over a decade, driven by its unique concept, philosophy, successfully completed projects, and vision for the future.

Simetria doesn't fit the mold of a traditional development company. Instead, it focuses on developing valuable real estate through an investment-oriented approach. The company offers investment management, asset development, and full-scale project management – from inception to completion. Today, Simetria's portfolio includes a diverse range of ambitious projects.

What makes Simetria unique is its commitment to high standards, and its attention to detail and values. The company's vision is to create projects that perfectly meet modern consumer needs, while also bringing new life to the urban environment.

Entrepreneur spoke with Simetria's CEO, Ucha Kartvelishvili, to discuss the company's concept, mission, and key projects.

Ucha Kartvelishvili's career includes extensive experience in a wide range of projects. In his interview with Entrepreneur, he highlights his contributions to large-scale projects in the agricultural sector, carried out in collaboration with the Bank of Georgia and the Partnership Fund, and speaks about his time as the Strategic Planning and Control Manager at Capitol Management Group.

Ucha joined Simetria in 2017 as a Project Manager. In the following years, he was promoted to the position of Head of Project Management, and for the past two years, he has been the company's CEO.

Simetria's Journey and Portfolio

Ucha Kartvelishvili:

"Since its founding, Simetria has followed an interesting and dynamic path, covering various aspects of the real estate industry, such as shopping centers and the development of international branded hotels and residential complexes. For each project, the company's team focused on its functionality and the specific characteristics of the environment where it would be implemented."

A clear example of the company's approach is the first shopping center opened in Gldani, which set a precedent. It is fair to say that that project drove the development of the entire neighborhood.

Over time, Simetria's projects have expanded beyond the borders of Tbilisi, acquiring regional significance. For example, the first international-brand hotel in Kutaisi was created by Simetria. The company's role there involved attracting investments, communicating with the brand, and overseeing the construction process.

Another milestone project is the Holiday Inn Express in Avlabari, which blends seamlessly into the historical architecture of Old Tbilisi while meeting modern needs.

Ucha Kartvelishvili emphasizes that Simetria's main values are people, integrity, valuable assets, and the environment.

"Our approach results in symmetrical benefits. Our projects aim not only to preserve the environment, but also to enhance it," he explains. The focus on such balanced development has led to over a decade of successful operations and partnerships, including collaborations with Georgian financial institutions like TBC Bank and Halyk Bank Georgia, as well as with international investors.

Each of Simetria's projects plays a significant role in urban development, with a focus on revitalizing neighborhoods. For instance, Gldani Mall was the first project in the district to introduce the 'mall' concept and to create new business development opportunities.

"Our projects not only contribute to the renewal of the city, but also play a significant role in the economic and social aspects. The Best Western hotel in Kutaisi is the first branded hotel in the city and holds a key place in urban development. Simetria Lisi, a remarkable example of architecture, is an authentic part of the environment of Amashukeli Street. Though completed a few years ago, its exterior has been fully preserved and continues to enhance the city's natural landscape. The renovated Holiday Inn Express in the historical district of Avlabari also stands as an outstanding creation that fully blends with the characteristic panorama of the old city, while maintaining the functionality and scale to meet today's demands."

Rebranding as an Integral Part of the Development Process

Since its founding, Simetria has gained valuable experience. As the company's portfolio and team grew, so did the need to refine its brand strategy.

Ucha Kartvelishvili notes the company belief that every employee should clearly understand the company's values, and decisions should be made based on those values at all levels. "This philosophy led to the need to refine our brand strategy and define our current positioning," he says.

For Simetria, rebranding was not just about external changes, but about clarifying the company's mission and direction.

Company Philosophy, Values, and Positioning

Simetria is a company whose mission it is to create a culture of real estate development that offers symmetrical benefits for all the involved parties.

"Our goal is to become a trusted partner for both companies and individuals interested in real estate. We create projects that generate value for everyone," says Ucha.

This philosophy extends to investors, property owners, buyers, and even contractors. For employees, it means pride in their work; for investors, security and profitable returns; for buyers, it means spaces that improve their quality of life – designed with a focus on people, their comfort, and a better living experience.

This vision and approach builds trust and ensures the success of Simetria's projects, positioning the company as a remarkable player in the real estate sector.

When discussing Simetria, the term 'valuable real estate' often comes up. It is a concept that symbolizes high-quality spaces designed to enhance people's lives, and represents equal benefits for all stakeholders. The philosophy of valuable real estate is at the core of each of its projects, seeing a goal that goes beyond building residential or commercial spaces, to develop projects that bring real value to both people and the environment.

Ucha Kartvelishvili tells Entrepreneur that valuable real estate, first and foremost, brings pride to the employees.

"Each project is not just a source of income, but is also part of their professional fulfillment. For investors, it's a guarantee that their investment is both secure and profitable. For buyers, it's more than just a living space – it's a place for a better life, where people's needs and desires have been thoughtfully considered."

For property owners, Simetria's projects offer the opportunity to develop their assets in the right and most profitable way. For contractors, they represent strong additions to their portfolios, enhancing their professional reputation and opening new doors.

These projects also contribute to financial stability for banks, and play a key role in the country's architectural and urban development by adding spaces with reconstruction and design value that enhance the environment.

"These projects may not be directly used by every member of society, but their existence fosters a sense of collective pride. Well-executed, high-quality projects elevate the country's image and drive progress. Valuable projects enhance the landscape and demonstrate that things are being done the right way here," Ucha says, emphasizing that, for Simetria's team, every project is an opportunity to further strengthen the company's position in the high-quality real estate development sector.

Principles of Team Management and Operations at Simetria

At Simetria, team management is also based on the concept of symmetrical benefits.

"Just like project development, our team's working principles are built on the same values – transparency, honesty and symmetrical benefits," Ucha tells us. "When the company succeeds, everyone benefits, especially our employees. Responsibilities are also shared accordingly. Simetria is a company where the management process is a key direction. That's why we have a highly qualified team in this field, one that continues to grow with new talent. A crucial factor here is sharing past experiences, analyzing them, refining them, and implementing improvements in future projects and tasks."

Simetria's portfolio includes a diverse range of projects with different purposes. We were curious how an individualized approach is applied to each project based on its concept and goals.

"Despite the individual approach that defines each project, one thing remains constant – the principles we work by," Ucha says. "We create both material and emotional value in real estate projects, and this process becomes even more interesting when guided by seven key principles:

Individual First – We create the best possible environment for people: a place for better living, working and resting. Functionality and Purpose – We develop real estate that meets the needs of the environment. Enhancing the Environment – Every Simetria project features beautiful, well-planned architecture and urban design that improves the environment and enhances the country's landscape. Wherever Simetria develops a project, the surrounding area must also improve. Symmetrical Benefits – Emotional and financial value for all stakeholders. High-Quality Materials – No compromises on quality. Competent Partners and Systematic Thinking – We listen to all specialists involved in our projects. Creating Growing Value – Every asset should generate value that increases over time or, at the very least remains stable."

Simetria's Ongoing Projects: Simetria Park and Simetria Jikia

One of Simetria's standout projects, Simetria Park at the outset was ahead of its time in its innovative approach. Today, this approach can be seen as a global standard, which confirms that Simetria's team plans its projects with the future in mind.

Ucha Kartvelishvili tells Entrepreneur that the company's current projects perfectly align with the needs and requirements of the modern-day individual.

"Along with residential spaces, the modern reality demands the development of ecosystems such as stores, sports and children's entertainment areas, co-working spaces, concierge services, smart home systems and more. Even in parking spaces, we consider details like electric vehicle chargers," Ucha says.

He further explains that current leading trends focus on creating systems around residential areas that minimize the need for people to move around, and this approach improves quality of life.

Simetria Park is located just 8 minutes from the center of Tbilisi, in the Mtatsminda district. It is a low-density residential district that combines individual houses and apartments. As a premium-class project, Simetria Park stands out for its unique location – it offers a life away from the urban noise, close to recreational areas.

"The neighborhood is designed for up to 80 families and ensures a sense of privacy. It offers a good opportunity to create friendly neighborhoods, fostering special relationships and a unique microclimate," Ucha says.

The concept of Simetria Park is based on the idea of harmony between indoors and outdoors, which implies a gated residential community. It is designed according to the demands of modern urbanization. The Simetria Park project integrates both apartments and individual houses. The residences are equipped with modern smart home systems, creating a comfortable environment for those who live there. The project includes a lobby, a fitness room, a spa, underground parking, a children's playground and enclosed recreational spaces, and a coworking area.

Speaking about Simetria Park, Ucha Kartvelishvili says: "The uniqueness of this project lies in the creation of an urban model that combines two low-rise buildings, both with residences and green spaces, and individual houses. This presents a completely different experience for the residents. Unlike traditional construction, here we have created not just a living space, but a space that is entirely in harmony with nature."

Simetria's latest project, Simetria Jikia, promises a strategic location and functionality that will set it up to become the hub of the neighborhood. The multifunctional complex is located just 150 meters from an underground station, at the crossroads of four streets. The complex includes residential spaces, commercial areas, and a business center. Equally important are the details that ensure daily comfort: concierge service, a private yard, a sports field, relaxation, and children's spaces. Importantly, the flow of movement within the complex is carefully designed to create maximum comfort for the residents.

Challenges in Real Estate Development

We at Entrepreneur were also interested in Simetria's journey and experiences, as well as the challenges the company has faced over the years and how they responded with solutions.

Ucha Kartvelishvili explains that challenges in this industry are constant due to its dynamic nature, and these obstacles shift with the times, geopolitical situation, and global issues.

"The biggest and most challenging period was during the pandemic. But thanks to a professional team, and great partners and management, we successfully overcame the difficulties. We believe that any experience is valuable in the long term: this one has helped us to execute projects that are even closer to perfection, seeing us approaching them with the right analysis," Ucha says.

In new projects, such as Simetria Park and Simetria Jikia, the company places particular emphasis on recreational spaces, which are increasingly important for quality of life when it comes to today's sought-after lifestyle.

"The importance of recreational spaces in modern residential environments continues to grow. Our projects serve as a prime example of this trend. In Simetria Park, we have a 2,000 m² central park, a Japanese garden, and indoor greenery, which together form a total of 7,000 m² of landscaped area."

Ucha also emphasizes that, despite its urban location, Simetria Jikia also places a strong focus on greenery and recreational spaces. The project includes an enclosed yard with greenery and a sports field for residents, while its business center is to boast a special square and terrace-type recreational areas. These spaces are integrated throughout the complex, enhancing the residential, commercial, and office areas alike.

Creating an ecological environment and prioritizing recreational spaces are core principles at Simetria, which contributes to improving the quality of life for those who live or work there.

At the end of the interview, we ask Ucha Kartvelishvili about Simetria's future plans.

"At this stage, we are working on several very interesting and important projects that differ from one another both functionally and in terms of character. Each requires an individual approach and consideration of the target audience's behavior, needs and interests. This makes working on them especially exciting. We are developing projects for commercial and industrial businesses, as well as for tourism and residential purposes. We have both local and international investors.

"It's especially exciting that within the framework of several projects, we are working on projects of national importance. In turn, this adds complexity. We hope that with the participation of the relevant stakeholders, we will soon reach a stage where we can announce these projects publicly."