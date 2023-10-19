With the concept of Kengo Kuma & Associates, Silk Development will build Silk Towers in Batumi

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Silk Development has entered a partnership with a famous Japanese architecture studio Kengo Kuma & Associates to realize the Silk Towers project. The contract between the company and the architecture studio has already been settled. Kengo Kuma & Associates has undertaken the task of developing a design, a concept, and an updated master plan for Silk Towers.

George Ramishvili - Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Silk Road Group":

"We invite world-renowned innovative architects and designers to our projects. The Silk Towers project is being designed by the distinguished Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, whose architectural concept revolves around the usage of natural sustainable materials in creating harmony with the environment. I am confident that the outcome of this collaboration will be most outstanding. We want the Silk Towers, and the Batumi Riviera as a whole, to be an exceptional architectural development to adorn the beautiful Batumi seacoast. I'm sure that, alongside us, the people of Batumi will be proud of this exceptional, environmentally and aesthetically harmonious complex."

Yuki Ikeguchi - Executive Vice President of "Kengo Kuma & Associates":

"The waterfront development of Silk Towers offers the city a distinctive architecture and landscape design that echoes the expansive, rich nature of Batumi. The ground with dense lush vegetation, flora and fauna, interplay with waterscape would activate and qualify the open spaces that people can enjoy freely. The project would redefine the waterfront as a catalyst to further enhance and celebrate the cultural and natural landscape that closely engaging the urban life."

Silk Development is renowned for its real estate projects that consistently meet the highest international standards. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainable architecture, actively seeking to integrate eco-friendly practices and initiatives into every aspect of their new developments, ensuring a greener and more responsible future.

About Silk Development:

Silk Development is responsible for the management of all projects within the Silk Road Group. The list includes Radisson brand hotels in Tbilisi, Batumi and Tsinandali, as well as the "Park Hotel" in Tsinandali, Tsinandali Estate Villas, a multifunctional complex "Republic", the "Iveria Beach Club", a night club "Noble Savage", the café "Iveria", sport complex "Neptune" and residential complex "Green Cape Botanico".

Silk Development is a subsidiary of Silk Real Estate (Silk Road Group's real estate management company and one of Georgia's leading hospitality providers). Silk Real Estate's portfolio boasts assets valued at an estimated 900 million GEL. Since 2005, Silk Road Group has invested up to one billion USD in Georgia's economy.

About Kengo Kuma:

Founded by the celebrated Japanese architect Kengo Kuma in 1990, Kengo Kuma & Associates has headquarters in Tokyo, Paris, and Beijing. The company's projects are currently executed in more than 30 countries. Kengo Kuma proposes architecture that opens up new relationships between nature, technology, and human beings. Furthermore, Kengo has been engaged in academic activities at universities in Japan and the USA for many years and is the author of several literary and scientific publications. Among other notable projects, Kengo Kuma designed Japan's National Stadium built for the 2020 Summer Olympics. His company's vision acknowledges sustainable architecture, that is, focusing on the usage of natural materials and integrating them harmoniously with the environment.

Press Contact:

Ani Tsabadze - Silk Road Group, PR Manager

ani.tsabadze@silkroad.ge; +995 577 22 73 73