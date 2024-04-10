More than 80% of American employees said they would potentially quit their job because of a bad manager, according to a survey from software company GoodHire. The idea that "people quit bosses, not jobs" isn't new, but as it turns out, direct managers might not be the biggest culprits when it comes to low retention and other workplace issues.

According to Heather Walker, senior people scientist at employee experience platform Culture Amp, "collective trauma from the pandemic" — which fueled a new distance between employees and leaders that has the former feeling out of "harmony" and uncared for — and increasing return-to-office mandates are contributing to a major lack of trust in leadership.

Related: 8 Common Mistakes You Might Be Making as a Leader (and How to Fix Them)