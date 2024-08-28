Deborah Rubin, Psy.D., senior partner and head of board and CEO services at RHR International, explains this all-too-common problem.

Nobody sets out to be a bad leader, but the fact remains that 20% of U.S. workers say their bosses are fair/poor to work for, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center.

Frequently, an ineffective leader is mercurial, micromanages and/or struggles to listen, adapt or foster real connections, Deborah Rubin, Psy.D., senior partner and head of board and CEO services at RHR International, tells Entrepreneur.

Image Credit: Courtesy of RHR International. Deborah Rubin.