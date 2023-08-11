Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Why Have More Women in Tech? Top 4 Reasons Backed By Research. By embracing gender diversity, the tech industry can tap into the full potential of its workforce and create a more inclusive and prosperous future.

By Timothy Odutolu

Key Takeaways

  • 3 in 4 firms with female management see profits rise 5-20%, reports show.
  • Women control $20T consumer spending, shaping tech's future.
  • More women in tech bridges the wage gap.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Having more women in tech has gone from being a feminist slogan to a statistically proven reality. Did you know that 3 out of 4 companies with women in management positions register an increase in profits from 5% to 20%?

Yep, that's according to a report from the International Labor Organization (ILO) titled: "Women in Business and Management: The business case for change." And that's according to surveys of 13,000 companies in 70 countries worldwide.

Now that begs the question, why do women remain neglected in leadership across most industries, including tech industries? The findings of the ILO report say it all. They underscore the critical importance of gender diversity at the highest levels of corporate leadership. They also highlight the pressing need for greater female representation in the tech industry.

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Technology Tech Startups Women Entrepreneur™ Women Leaders Women in Business tech industry

