These 6 Leadership Skills Are Undervalued — But They Shouldn't Be, According to Employees
Pay attention to the subtle clues you give your team about your leadership style when you make a decision.
It's not about bringing donuts into the office or giving a long-winded, inspirational speech.
You've probably held a leadership role at some point in your career and realized quickly it's a lot harder — and a lot less cinematic — than it's cracked up to be.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
For just $5, get access to a ton of exclusive content and resources that will help grow your entrepreneurial mindset. You’ll find:
- Exclusive content from our network of today’s leading CEOs and business strategists
- Receive our flagship Entrepreneur Magazine - free!
- No more ads, and get access to the Entrepreneur+ homepage
- Free E-books written by our staff and other industry thought leaders