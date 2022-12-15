Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

"I would never work this hard for money," Chuck said as he wiped the sweat from his brow. He was in the middle of an exhausting, week-long service trip. He was using his construction skill set, caring for neighbors in need and doing it all with others who were highly motivated to look beyond themselves.

No one made a dime. But some elderly folks on a fixed income were given a ramp to get into their home. A teachers' lounge in a poor, urban area was renovated. A disabled man was gifted a day on the lake fishing with new friends.