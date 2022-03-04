There's a lot of relationship advice out there, but it all boils down to the fundamentals. Here they are.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

One of the biggest determining factors of happiness is the quality of the relationships of those closest to you.

Similar to all great things, it does take time and energy to cultivate good, strong relationships. In business, strong interpersonal skills will result in networking opportunities, customer satisfaction, successful negotiation and unmatched leadership.