Purpose-driven organizations seemed like a foreign concept for many. Today, it is the key for businesses that want to stay competitive.

Studies show that people's hunger for purpose and meaningful work is at an all-time high. It's one of the top reasons people give for leaving a job and it's what they're looking for in their next one.

While leaders set the tone for a purpose-driven organization, managers are the ones who bring it to life. Or bury it. Managers matter because their daily words and actions create the work environment for 90% of any organization's workforce.