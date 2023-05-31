9 Strategies to Help Your Employees Find Their Purpose (Or Watch Them Leave) Purpose-driven organizations seemed like a foreign concept for many. Today, it is the key for businesses that want to stay competitive.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Studies show that people's hunger for purpose and meaningful work is at an all-time high. It's one of the top reasons people give for leaving a job and it's what they're looking for in their next one.
While leaders set the tone for a purpose-driven organization, managers are the ones who bring it to life. Or bury it. Managers matter because their daily words and actions create the work environment for 90% of any organization's workforce.
