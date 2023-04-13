For Subscribers

Ask These 4 Questions Before Expanding Into New Markets

Business expansion is a big step with many risks and rewards, so before making the leap, answer the following questions.

learn more about Douglas Wilber

By Douglas Wilber

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're a venture-backed company, you're probably being told to get profitable and to do it quickly.

Although it might sound counterintuitive, the path to profitability for many business leaders could lie in expansion. Even during challenging economic times — with the consumer price index increasing 6.5% at the end of 2022 from the prior year and interest rates predicted to continue to rise in 2023 — entrepreneurs continue to consider expansions into new markets and verticals. But how do you know if it's the right time to expand?

Flash Sale - For Today Only, Save 50%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our BEST DEAL OF THE YEAR! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs

Use code BESTDEAL at checkout.

Join Now Log In

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Funding Marketing Branding Expansion Investments brand storytelling

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Carnival Cruise Wants Passengers to Have Fun in the Sun — But Do This, and You'll Get Burned With a New $500 Fee

The cruise line's updated contract follows a spate of unruly guest behavior across the tourism industry.

By Amanda Breen

Thought Leaders

The Future Founder's Guide to Artificial Intelligence

2024 will be the year to bring your idea to life. Will AI beat you to it?

By Bryan Karas

Diversity

4 Ways Inclusive Leaders Can Respond to the Weaponizing of DEI

Inclusive leaders must be prepared to respond to the arguments around the value of more inclusive cultures to ensure that we do not undermine our core values and commitments to employees and all stakeholders.

By Chuck H. Shelton

Branding

8 Strategies for Developing a Strong Personal Brand

Creating a strong personal brand can help you stand out, establish credibility and advance your career.

By Martin Rowinski

Business News

'The Rats Are Going To Hate Her': Meet NYC's New Rat Czar

Kathleen Corradi, a former elementary school teacher who works for the Department of Education, has landed the highly-talked-about position.

By Emily Rella

Business News

Hiring Managers Want Workers With ChatGPT Experience, New Survey Says

Of the hiring managers surveyed, 91% said it would be "important" for entry-level candidates to have ChatGPT experience by 2024.

By Entrepreneur Staff