The difference between a difficult team member and a toxic one is often clear — as is when it's time to let them go.

Nineteen percent of workers say their workplace is very or somewhat toxic, a new survey from the American Psychological Association found.

Leaders can help build a positive company culture, but sometimes it's easier said than done.

What does being "toxic" in a professional setting look like? And what differentiates a toxic employee from one who's merely difficult?