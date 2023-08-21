How to Identify and Know When to Fire a Toxic Employee, According to an HR Expert The difference between a difficult team member and a toxic one is often clear — as is when it's time to let them go.
Key Takeaways
- Theresa Dear, chief people officer at Vivent Health, says toxic employees are "incessantly dissatisfied."
- Employees that are impatient and challenging might be difficult to manage — but aren't necessarily toxic.
- Zero-tolerance policies and probationary periods can help determine when it's time to let someone go.
Nineteen percent of workers say their workplace is very or somewhat toxic, a new survey from the American Psychological Association found.
Leaders can help build a positive company culture, but sometimes it's easier said than done.
What does being "toxic" in a professional setting look like? And what differentiates a toxic employee from one who's merely difficult?