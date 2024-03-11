If you know what you want, then the solution is simple — make the determination and stick to it.

In negotiations and in life, people worry too much about a better opportunity that could come later if they were to make a decision now. But as we know, times change, needs change, markets change, trends change, and people change.

What may be amazing now may not be six months from now. You know, like my True Religion jeans or my Affliction shirts from 2009. But if I worried about whether they would matter six months from when I bought them, I would burden myself with the stress of deciding based on what may be best later, as opposed to what is best now.

