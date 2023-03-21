Learn how to masterfully navigate complicated webs of communication filters with this strategy we copied from leaders and communication pros.

As we've all learned the hard way, there is a big difference between the intent of a message and the impact of the message.

Responding to your boss with something as simple as "that's great!" can be the most enthusiastic thing to say when you find out your district manager is coming — or the most sarcastic, depending on a few context clues.