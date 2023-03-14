For Subscribers

These 10 Cities Have the Largest Gender Pay Gaps in the U.S. — and One State Dominates Half the List

In 2022, women earned an average of 82% of what men did.

By Amanda Breen

spxChrome | Getty Images

It's Equal Pay Day — the annual reminder of the persistent gender pay gap in the U.S.

Educational attainment, occupational segregation and work experience are several measurable factors that contribute to the gender pay gap, per the National Bureau of Economic Research, and women's earnings gains over time can be attributed to progress in those areas.

