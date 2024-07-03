Victoria Song, author of 'Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable,' reveals how to adopt a mindset for success.

Although most people probably consider having goals a must for personal and professional fulfillment, setting an intention is one thing — and seeing it through is another. A recent study from the University of Scranton revealed that just 8% of U.S. adults manage to achieve their goals. So, if you've been struggling to check off certain milestones, you're definitely not alone.

Why is it so difficult to go after the things we really want, even when we're determined to get them? For many of us, the biggest challenge comes from within, Victoria Song, former venture capitalist and author of Bending Reality: How to Make the Impossible Probable, tells Entrepreneur.

"Most of us believe we haven't yet achieved our goals because there's some secret strategy or tactic we don't know," Song explains. "Or worse, we believe it's because we aren't good enough and should work harder and longer hours. Or that we just haven't gotten lucky."