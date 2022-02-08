'You Have to Learn How to Say No': The Founder of the 'World's Best' Whiskey on What It Takes to Be a Real Leader
Fawn Weaver, CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, shares some essential strategies for today's entrepreneurs.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The long and winding road to success is filled with challenges and stumbling blocks. There's so little room at the top — and the climb to get there can change people. A once powerful visionary bends to the will of his or her investors, losing sight of his or her narrative and purpose in the name of profitability. It's a common story.
But Fawn Weaver, CEO of Grant Sidney Inc. and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, took the road less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.
