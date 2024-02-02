If you don't do this early, you'll get a reputation for not doing it at all. It's hard for bosses to value employees who don't do this — so don't wait.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As a leadership and career coach, there's one thing I routinely tell young professionals to develop before it's too late. Otherwise, they'll always feel — and often, actually be — stuck.

It's a simple thing, but it can make all the difference when Gen Z employees are starting out at their first job.

More from the author: 6 H.A.B.I.T.S. of Powerful People