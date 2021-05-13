Behind the Review
Creating a Community
Business owners have enormous responsibilities and often have to navigate challenging situations. But when it comes to addiction and mental health counseling, the responsibilities go far beyond running a successful business. Dr. Church founded Wholeview Wellness because she felt there was a need not being met in the therapeutic community. Our Yelp reviewer Glori M. was kind enough to share her story and through herself & Dr. Church, we explore many learnings for businesses in any industry. Wholeview Wellness Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound