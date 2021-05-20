The Importance of Passion and Authenticity

High Stakes and Heightened Customer Experiences

Some industries have higher stakes than others. As someone who deals with the pressure of such a high stakes business - in addition to all of the other elements that go into running a successful operation - Nahuel Hilal, owner of Iris Tattoo, has plenty of insights to share. We talk a lot about the importance of customer experience and this week is no exception. When it comes to getting a tattoo - something that will be with you forever - the experience has to match the heightened moment. Iris Tattoo: https://www.yelp.com/biz/iris-tattoo-miami-2 Ali Schwartz: https://linktr.ee/alischwar Meserole Sound: https://www.meserolesound.nyc/