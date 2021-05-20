Behind the Review
The Importance of Passion and Authenticity
Creativity and authenticity are two key factors in creating a successful business. For Matthew Wong, Co-Founder and CEO of Tea and Milk in NYC, channeling passion into creativity is a core operating principle. To create a product that could be a dime-a-dozen, but somehow rises above, is not an easy feat. This week hear from Yelp reviewer Jando S. on how the business has managed to stand out in a crowd and from Matthew about the importance of leveraging your true passion. Tea and Milk Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound