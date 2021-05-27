



Behind the Review

A Business Built on a Foundation of Value and Trust

Sometimes as a business owner you’re involved in a very pivotal moment in a consumer’s life. They are coming to you in a moment of need and have to trust that you’re going to help them through to the other side. Tim Lo, co-founder of career counseling service, Your Next Jump, finds himself in that position daily. He knows that developing trust, right off the bat, is essential and his entire business is built off of that foundation - something this week’s Yelp reviewer, Heather C. knows well. Your Next Jump Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound