Podcast / Behind the Review
Behind the Review
Behind the Review
Finding a Community Need and Creating the Solution
A great business idea solves a hole in the marketplace, creating something that solves a problem that no one had previously been able to solve. This doesn’t always mean coming up with a new idea, sometimes it just means identifying where an existing business could meet a need and starting there. That is what Shelly Walker, owner of Fairmount Bicycles in Philly did - and it paid off. Her business is more than a business - it’s a place people want to be, according to this week’s Yelp reviewer. Fairmount Bicycles Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound
Play
Title
Episode 30: Finding a Community Need and Creating the Solution
Episode 29: The Importance of Learning from the Competition
Episode 28: The Solo Entrepreneur Experience
Episode 27: A Business Built on a Foundation of Value and Trust
Episode 26: The Importance of Passion and Authenticity
Episode 25: Creating a Community
Episode 24: Striking the Perfect Balance: Cultural Integrity and Customer Expectations
Episode 23: High Stakes and Heightened Customer Experiences
Episode 22: Take a Walk in Your Customer’s Shoes
Episode 21: We Set The Temperature, We Don’t Adjust To It
Episode 20: Taking Your in-Person Experience Into the Digital World
Episode 19: Hire Slow, Fire Fast
Episode 18: How Supporting Local Businesses and Philanthropic Causes Helped This Business Owner Find Success
Episode 17: When Thinking Outside the Box Pays Off
Episode 16: Using Pies as the Vessel for Important Conversations
Episode 15: Creating and Inspiring Confidence Through a Business Model
Episode 14: The Business of Creating a Cultural Exchange
Episode 13: Living Up to Your Online Reputation
Episode 12: Turning a Passion Into a Product
Episode 11: Overnight Success Takes Ten Years
Episode 10: Ownership Mentality & Meaningful Customer Relationships
Episode 9: Great Leadership Takes Hard Work...And Pays Off
Episode 8: Hidden Gems: A Business Owner and a Reviewer’s Guide
Episode 7: Relentless Hospitality
Episode 6: Making Something Memorable
Episode 5: Road To The First Review
Episode 4: It's How You Make Them Feel
Episode 3: Purpose Matters
Episode 2: It’s In The Details
Episode 1: Trailer: Behind The Review

All Series

Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.