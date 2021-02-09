Getting Back in Touch With Customers

Hidden Gems: A Business Owner and a Reviewer’s Guide
Curating an inventory of hidden gems and quality antique pieces takes time, thought and a keen eye. On this week’s episode, we talk with Krisi Hora, owner of Baltimore boutique, Peg Leg Vintage & Yelp reviewer Hannah H., about Hidden Gems - both from a consumer and business owner perspective. Krisi, works to uncover unique, high-quality items for her store and arrange them in an intentional way. Hannah, scours Yelp for “undiscovered” places, hoping to find something special. Peg Leg Vintage: https://www.yelp.com/biz/peg-leg-vintage-beltsville Ali Schwartz: https://linktr.ee/alischwar Meserole Sound: https://www.meserolesound.nyc/