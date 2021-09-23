Behind the Review
Mastering the Art of Customer Service
A quality product is important, especially when it comes to a New York bagel. But even with the best flavor, customer service is still key. In this episode, Vadim Nayman, owner of Bagel Master, shares how he believes he can solve any problem without saying no to his customers. He also shares the inside scoop on using social media to stay top of mind. Reviewer Karen shares her experience with the business and what made her keep coming back for over 20 years ago.