Behind the Review
Putting People First in Your Business
When Alissa Bayer first opened Milk + Honey in downtown Austin, TX, she set out to prove that you can take great care of your employees and still be a profitable, successful company. By focusing on employees and making sure they’re happy, they will take care of your customers. And your customers can ensure your bottom line is profitable. Hear how the spa concept has grown into seven locations in Texas and Los Angeles, and how Milk + Honey creates memorable experiences for customers like Melissa.