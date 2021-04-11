Behind the Review
Taking Advantage of Going Virtual
What happens when two interior designers from opposite coasts merge somewhere in the middle? Adriele Graham and Elizabeth Berry, the duo behind interior design firm House Meraki, have been serving the Denver area since 2018. Over the years, they’ve established themselves as a client-driven firm and have adapted their practices to weather the pandemic. In this episode, hear about how Adriele and Elizabeth helped reviewer Jéssica make the most out of her rental bedroom...entirely virtually.