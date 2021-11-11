Behind the Review
This is Fun for Us
Three years in, Bird Bird Biscuit has never stopped trying to make their biscuit just a little bit better. And this is representative of how they approach everything. From the customer experience, down to the employee experience, owner Brian Batch explains that with a core value of "this is fun for us,' it's important that team members feel happy and supported; which ultimately translates to great consumer experiences as well. Like reviewer Casey who can't say enough about the business.