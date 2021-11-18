Behind the Review
The Importance of Communication
According to Megan and Tom Gibbons, communication is the most important component of their successful veterinary practice. They’ve found it’s what sets them apart, and when there’s been a challenge or a sticking point, it boils down to a lapse or failure in communication. Patient Courtney shares what stood out to her about West Coast Animal Hospital, and what called her to write a review. She drives hours to West Coast, but that’s the unparalleled trust that’s been instilled by the team. West Coast Animal HospitalAli Schwartz Meserole Sound