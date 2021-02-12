Behind the Review
Making the Details Count
After embarking on countless memorable trips together to Greece and Turkey, Rob van den Blink and two of his friends had the idea of bringing the Aegean dining experience to their home in Miami. This resulted in DOYA, a unique meze style restaurant in the heart of Wynwood. In this episode, you’ll hear from Rob as well as reviewer Joe, who discusses how Doya’s ambience, menu, and service have made him a regular at the restaurant. DOYA Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound