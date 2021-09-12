Behind the Review
A Combination of Communication and Organization
Closet America is all about organization, beauty and joy. It’s what they do, and how they do it, and each department works together to create a memorable customer experience. With communication at the center of their success, owner Skip shares how they stay connected over the extended process from getting a quote, to the final installation day. Reviewer Rae shares what stood out most about her interactions with the company, and how her life has improved since hiring their services. Closet America Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound