Behind the Review
The Best Advice from Year One
This episode takes a look at the best advice shared on Behind the Review in its first year. Business owners talk about the stressors and reality of online reviews, and consumers share what makes them want to write a review. You’ll also hear how entrepreneurs handle critical reviews, and what they consider the key to a solid response. Reviews are a form of marketing, and engaging with those online reviews is a great way to reflect your customer service practices and humanize your brand. Ali Schwartz Meserole Sound